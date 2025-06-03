Dining
Taco Mac abruptly shutters the doors at Midtown location

Atlanta sports bar chain has closed two restaurants in less than a month.
Taco Mac abruptly closed its location at 933 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown on Monday. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)

Taco Mac abruptly closed its location at 933 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown on Monday. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)
49 minutes ago

Less than a month after closing its original location in Virginia-Highland, Taco Mac has shuttered the doors at its address on Peachtree Street restaurant in Midtown.

As first reported by Atlanta News First, the Atlanta-based sports bar chain abruptly closed the restaurant Monday, with workers seen removing signage from the building.

A sign posted in the window confirmed the permanent closure: “Serving this community has been an incredible honor. We’ve cherished every moment — from cheering on our local sports teams together to celebrating special milestones. These memories will always be a meaningful part of our journey.”

The letter ends with, “Thank you for your loyalty and support over the years. We look forward to welcoming you again soon — at a different location, but with the same Taco Mac spirit.”

A sign outside Taco Mac's Midtown location Monday confirmed its closing. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)

Credit: Olivia Wakim

The Midtown location was the only remaining intown Taco Mac. And the closure comes just weeks after the company closed its original location in Virginia-Highland, after nearly 50 years in business.

That location is expected to become Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a burger chain based in Virginia with more than 20 locations in the Southeast. It will be the first Jack Brown’s location in Georgia.

The decision to close in Virginia-Highland reflected “a thoughtful evolution of Taco Mac’s long-term strategy,” the company said in a news release at that time. It also stated that employees impacted by that closure had been offered positions at other Taco Mac locations.

In recent years, the company has closed other long-running Taco Mac restaurants. The Decatur location shuttered permanently in 2023 after more than two decades. The Lindbergh location closed in 2021. Taco Mac continues to operate nearly 20 other locations in metro Atlanta.

A representative from Taco Mac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The brand, known for its Buffalo wings and large draft beer selection, is owned by the Nashville, Tennessee-based restaurant group Fresh Hospitality, which also owns Mary Mac’s Tea Room and two Vortex Bar and Grill locations.

The owners are also taking over daily operations of the Laughing Skull Lounge comedy club, which adjoins the Midtown Vortex. Marshall Chiles, who started the comedy club 16 years ago, announced on social media that he is leaving June 8. The name of the club will remain the same.

AJC staff reporter Rodney Ho contributed to this report.

