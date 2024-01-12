Marietta parents appeal all 23 books removed from high school library

Explore Marietta school district to review books for sexually explicit content

“A team of parents and community members did what MCS School Board members were unwilling to do — we read all 23 books,” said Karla Jacobs, a Marietta in the Middle board member, in a press release. “And we discovered that not only are they not pornographic or obscene, compared to ‘classics’ the Board left in the library like ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ many of them have less explicit sexual content and even no sexual content at all.”

Rivera told school board members in December that he was surprised by the content of the books that were removed. “I would have removed every one of these 23 books if there was no directive that existed,” he said.

Five of the 23 removed books are on the American Library Association’s list of the most challenged books in 2022. Six are on the organization’s list of 100 most banned and challenged books in the 2010s.

The school board has already struck down appeals by some of the same parents to reinstate the first books that were removed: “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews.

If Rivera rejects the appeals, the parents have the ability to further appeal his decision to the school board.

Books removed from Marietta High School library

1. “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

2. “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin

3. “More Happy Than Not” by Adam Silvera

4. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

5. “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins

6. “The Infinite Moment of Us” by Lauren Myracle

7. “13 Reasons Why” by Jay Asher

8. “City of Thieves” by David Benioff

9. “Juliet Takes a Breath” by Gabby Rivera

10. “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas

11. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

12. “A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas

13. “A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas

14. “Lucky” by Alice Sebold

15. “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins

16. “Blankets” by Craig Thompson

17. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson

18. “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson

19. “I Love You, Beth Cooper” by Larry Doyle

20. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover

21. “Identical” by Ellen Hopkins

22. “Grasshopper Jungle” by Andrew Smith

23. “The Casual Vacancy” by J.K. Rowling