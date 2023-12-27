Get Schooled Blog: Perspectives on Georgia Legislature '24

error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked educators, policymakers and advocates to share what they deem the most important priorities for the upcoming 2024 General Assembly. Their answers are included in this collection of guest columns for the Get Schooled Blog.
Legislature ‘24: Lawmakers must choose partnership over partisanship

Legislature ‘24: General Assembly must address full education continuum

Legislature ‘24: Make schools safer, healthier for kids, teachers

Legislature ‘24: Higher ed is Georgia’s lifeblood. Support it

Legislature 2024: Georgia has to curtail waivers on class size

Legislature ‘24: Rethink education funding so all kids get equitable shot
