Politics Georgia lawmakers look to make adoption less expensive amid funding crisis The Senate Study Committee on Adoption and Permanency Affordability released its final committee report this month. A refundable adoption tax credit and transferrable subsidies are at the top of the list. Share A bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers are backing a proposal that would pay families to adopt children, part of a broad strategy aimed at relieving the pressure on the state’s beleaguered child welfare system. (Belinda Pratten/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

By Sophia Eppley 1 hour ago

A bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers are backing a proposal that would pay families to adopt children, part of a broad strategy aimed at relieving the pressure on the state’s beleaguered child welfare system. Georgia pays a childcare subsidy to foster families who temporarily care for children while they are in the state’s care. But that subsidy goes away once the child is adopted. The plan calls for extending that subsidy and other financial assistance for adoptive families. The lawmakers are also proposing a new refundable adoption tax credit, which would let adoptive families claim a deduction from their state income taxes. It would essentially lower how much they owe the state and potentially increase the size of their refunds.

“It is less expensive, and in some cases revenue positive, for people to be foster parents and not adoptive parents, which I think is counterintuitive to the purpose of foster care, where a child is really looking for a permanent home, not just a rest area,” said state Sen. Randy Robertson, who chairs the Senate Study Committee on Adoption and Permanency Affordability. “So, adoption, I think, is the solution.” Georgia’s race for governor brought increased scrutiny to a child welfare system grappling with a shortage of foster homes, financial barriers to adoption and funding deficits that limit services for children. Democratic Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and her husband, Derek, adopted all four of their children. And Bottoms’ Republican opponent in the November election, Rick Jackson, was raised in the state’s foster care system. Related Story Governor’s race puts Georgia’s struggling foster care system in the spotlight July 13, 2026 When she takes office in January, Bottoms will inherit a child welfare system in crisis. Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services faced a budget shortfall of nearly $86 million heading into 2026, driven largely by rising costs for out-of-home care and complex child needs. “We were able to backfill it, but we can’t do that every year,” said Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, who chaired the Joint Study Committee on Evaluating Escalating Costs in Georgia’s Foster Care System.

The average cost of private adoption is about $50,000, according to the committee’s final report, putting it out of reach for many families. And adopting through the child welfare system brings its own challenges. Scott Merritt, president and CEO of Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center, said many adoptions out of foster care fail because families are not financially or emotionally equipped to deal with the behavioral or mental health issues that the children present.

Murphy-Harpst provides residential treatment, specialized foster care placements and community programs for at-risk youth. Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, seen here at the state Capitol in 2025. Robertson led a committee that recommended creating a new adoption tax credit to help lower costs for adoptive families. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) “For us to make (adoption) the solution for every Georgian, regardless of the socioeconomic position and place, we have to first of all expose the true costs,” Robertson said. “Find where in the system people are being taken advantage of and try to put some compassionate measures in place to encourage private citizens to adopt and foster parents to adopt.” The Senate Study Committee on Adoption and Permanency Affordability released in final report this month, outlining more than a dozen legislative, administrative and judicial recommendations for the General Assembly’s upcoming session in January.

Robertson said Georgia can afford the tax credit if it encourages more families to adopt.

“It’s less expensive (for the state) for a child to be adopted than it is to leave a child in the foster care system for 10, 15 years,” Robertson said. “We have children that are aging out of foster care, and we’re paying for that child for a large portion of their childhood and adolescent life.” Robertson suggested the tax credit have a cap of five years, regardless of the child’s age. Transferring foster care subsidies to adoptive parents would have some challenges, Merritt said, since childcare subsidies would likely be capped at a certain age. There is a significant difference between adopting kids under 12 and adopting adolescents, he said. Older kids require more than just financial help — many teenagers require residential treatment, in-home therapy and an array of other services, he said. Programs are closing because of a lack of funding while an increased number of children need those services. In the 2026 fiscal year, Murphy-Harpst’s campus received 3,000 referrals for only 77 available beds. And Merritt said the center has never been fully reimbursed by the state. He said Murphy-Harpst only receives 80% of what it costs to provide services to their children.

“If the funding was there, we would have more resources available for the kids, and with those resources, the kids would not be going from one place to another. There wouldn’t be as many disruptions in their placement,” Merritt said. “And length of treatment would decrease if we had the resources that we were needed, which in the end would save the state money.”

Kirkpatrick’s joint committee recommends financial legislative oversight of the state’s child welfare system and pulling down federal dollars. The state is not providing all the funding that is available, Kirkpatrick said. Related Story Democrats win a majority in the Georgia House for first time in 22 years November 4, 2026 The proposals come as Georgia’s state government is in transition. Bottoms will become the state’s first Democratic governor since 2006. Democrats will have a majority in the state House of Representatives, while Republicans will still control the state Senate. “Since we’re getting the new governor, and since the House is turning over to Democrats, it will be very interesting to see what approach they take compared to the years we’ve been under Republican leadership,” Merritt said. “I’m very hopeful that (Bottoms) will pay more attention to what the real issues are and actually do something about it.” Robertson, a Republican in the state Senate, said he’s “willing to work with anybody that sees adoption as the beautiful opportunity that it is.” “If Gov. Bottoms supports what we want to do, then I’m looking forward to working with her,” he said.