Politically Georgia Time may run out (again) on making Ocmulgee Mounds a national park Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Share The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee voted this week to advance a bill that would make Ocmulgee Mounds Georgia’s first national park. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Test your knowledge with our news quiz.

Chris Dockery has big plans for his first session in the state House.

Recount confirms Republican Gerald Greene’s win in state House race. Deadline drama A view of a sign for the entrance to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee voted this week to advance a bill that would make Ocmulgee Mounds Georgia’s first national park. But with time running out lawmakers focused on avoiding another government shutdown, it is unclear if the proposal will ever make it for a vote. U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, and Austin Scott, R-Tifton, the most senior members of Georgia’s delegation and lead sponsors of the bill, released a statement indicating they are working behind-the-scenes to move the bill along before Congress leaves for the year on Dec. 18. “Our bill represents a small, but meaningful, step forward that will strengthen Ocmulgee and ensure that its cultural and religious sites are protected now and into the future,” they wrote. Georgia Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have been working to gain support in that chamber. But first, the bill must come over from the House. Two years ago, the House Natural Resources Committee signed off on a similar bill that would have also expand the footprint of the park. But it never received a floor vote before that session of Congress ended. Loading... U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, and Austin Scott, R-Tifton, the most senior members of Georgia’s delegation and lead sponsors of the bill, released a statement indicating they are working behind-the-scenes to move the bill along before Congress leaves for the year on Dec. 18. “Our bill represents a small, but meaningful, step forward that will strengthen Ocmulgee and ensure that its cultural and religious sites are protected now and into the future,” they wrote. Georgia Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have been working to gain support in that chamber. But first, the bill must come over from the House. Two years ago, the House Natural Resources Committee signed off on a similar bill that would have also expand the footprint of the park. But it never received a floor vote before that session of Congress ended.

Now there is a chance the same thing happens again. And this isn’t the only bill with Georgia interests that may not make it to the finish line.

The Protect College Sports Act, which would create national standards for name, image and likeness contracts and many other aspects of collegiate sports, has stalled because members of the House and Senate disagree on what should be in the final version. Major sports leagues and programs, including the Southeastern Conference, are in support. Republican leaders in the House, including Majority Leader Steve Scalise, release a statement to Politico saying the bill would be brought to the floor for a vote next month. But as of right now, there isn’t enough support to guarantee it will pass.

“The PCSA in its current form faces real challenges in the House from many factions of our conference who take issue with several measures in the bill, along with Democrats outright opposing it,” the statement said. “We are working with our members to address as many issues as possible while keeping those changes narrow in order to maintain the fragile coalitions in the House and Senate.”

The Senate approved the bill with a bipartisan supermajority in September.

Friday news quiz University of Georgia graduates listen during the spring commencement at Sanford Stadium in May in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) Good morning! How closely did you follow the news this week? Find out by taking our quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter. Georgia House Republicans elected a leader to guide them as the minority party starting in January. Who is it? A) State Rep. Chuck Efstration, the previous majority leader

B) State Rep. Jon Burns, the previous House speaker.

C) State Rep. James Burchett, the previous majority whip.

D) State Rep. Todd Jones, the previous chair of the technology and infrastructure innovation committee.

The Republican majority on the State Election Board could lose power next year when Democrats take control of much of state government. Ahead of that, what proposed bylaws have circulated among board members?

A) Require Democrats and Republicans to have equal number of seats on the board.

B) Prevent the firing the executive director or full-time staff for one year after any change in board composition.

C) Prevent the governor from appointing the board chair in the event of a vacancy.

D) Require one independent member of the board not affiliated with the two major political parties. A petition is circulating questioning the qualifications of an incoming statewide elected official. Who is it? A) Attorney General-elect Tanya Miller.

B) Labor commissioner-elect Nikki Porcher.

C) Agriculture commissioner-elect Katherine Juhan-Arnold.

D) Secretary of State-elect Penny Brown Reynolds. Enrollment within the University System of Georgia hit an all-time high of 392,000 students. What percentage of those students are from Georgia?

A) 80%

B) 50%

C) 60%

D) 90% Being seen Republican Chris Dockery won the race for state House District 9 on Nov. 3, 2026. (Courtesy of Chris Dockery's campaign) Chris Dockery was deployed to Iraq in the mid-2000s as a member of the Georgia National Guard. He helped run the embedded media program, where journalists would be attached to military units. He met Anderson Cooper, Geraldo Rivera and Richard Engel. After Abu Musab al-Zarqawi died, he took journalists to the site where he was killed. “It was a job if you did it correctly nobody even knew you,” he said. People know Dockery now. He’s one of 44 new members of the state Legislature. The Republican was elected in House District 9, succeeding Republican Will Wade, who was elected to the state Senate.

Dockery isn’t a political newcomer. He was chair of the Lumpkin County Commission for 13 years. And he had a stint on the legislative policy council for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, which helped shape his views on public policy. Dockery believes local governments are being asked to do more than ever, the product of growing expectations from residents. He thinks property taxes are “probably no longer a sustainable revenue stream for local government.” He favors a local sales tax model, but admits it isn’t a “silver bullet.” Tackling property taxes would be a big lift for anyone. But Dockery isn’t deterred by his rookie status. “Just to sit back and watch for the first session? I think would be a waste of time,” he said. Silly Season Third, fourth and fifth grade girls from Daughtry Elementary School in Butts County watch as Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms holds a news conference at the Georgia Capitol this week. (Patricia Murphy/AJC) We’re still in silly season in Georgia politics.

The other day, a group of elementary school students decked out in pink ribbons gathered around Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms at the Capitol. Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy spotted them behind the press corps and ushered them in front so they could get a better view. Some conspiracy theorists decided something sinister was afoot after seeing Jacqueline McKoon, the wife of Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon, in the background of pictures. Social media posts began circulating with her face circled, suggesting some sort of political setup. The reality is far less exciting. Jacqueline is the president and CEO of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. The students were visiting from the county’s seat, and she helped organize their trip to the Gold Dome. Now Josh McKoon is firing back, accusing fringe conspiracy theorists of encouraging baseless speculation. “Ask yourself in this era of politically motivated violence how irresponsible it is for him to draw a red circle around my wife’s head?” McKoon wrote of one far-right podcaster.

Sometimes a school field trip is just a school field trip. Done deal State Rep. Gerald Greene, center, R-Cuthbert, speaks with colleagues at the state Capitol in Atlanta in 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) A hand recount in a closely watched southwest Georgia House race has confirmed a GOP victory after an uncounted memory card initially appeared to give Democrats the edge. In an initial count, Republican state Rep. Gerald Greene of Cuthbert trailed Democratic challenger Harry James by fewer than 100 votes. But election officials in Seminole County discovered a memory card that hadn’t been uploaded after a review found a discrepancy between voter check-ins and ballots cast. Once those votes were added, Greene moved ahead by 260 votes. A hand count of every ballot in Seminole County confirmed the updated tally, officials said.

New Southern strategy Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms waves as she leaves the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta earlier this month. She was a special guest alongside members of the Democratic caucus. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms has a message for national Democrats after their midterm sweep: Stop treating the South like an afterthought. Speaking to Politico at a gathering of newly elected governors in Utah, Bottoms said the party’s victories across the region should convince national leaders to invest in Southern campaigns ahead of 2028. “I would hope that in two years, we’re not having to beg and borrow to be able to run successful campaigns,” she said, describing her own outspent campaign operation as “the shoestring, dental floss campaign.” Bottoms’ statements echoed concerns expressed earlier by Mississippi’s incoming Democratic U.S. senator, Scott Colom, and Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey.

“Do Democrats need to change the way they think about the Deep South after this election? Yes, and they’ve needed to for a while,” Bailey told the “Politically Georgia” podcast recently. “When we’re talking about building a national party and maintaining a national majority, there is none of that without significant footholds in the South when asked about national Democrats’ investing in the South.” Listen up The “Politically Georgia” podcast is off today. We’ll be back on Monday. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Freshman leaders U.S. Rep-elect Jasmine Clark, D-Atlanta, arrives at orientation for new members of the 120th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington earlier this month. (Nathan Posner for the AJC) U.S. Rep.-elect Rep. Jasmine Clark was elected by fellow freshmen Democrats to be the class representative to House Democrats’ leadership for the next two years.

Clark, D-Lilburn, is a microbiologist by trade and the first Black woman with a doctorate in a science field to be elected to Congress. Last week, U.S. Rep.-elect Houston Gaines, R-Athens, was elected to a similar role among House Republicans. That means both freshman representatives to House leadership are from Georgia. Today in Washington President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at the White House to recap his trip to Asia.

The House is done for the week and will return after the Thanksgiving break.

The Senate will vote on more Trump judicial nominations. Shoutouts State Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners, seen here at the state capitol in June. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Today’s birthday: State Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners.