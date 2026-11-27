State Rep. Mike Cheokas suspended campaigning for next week’s runoff election after two campaign workers died in a car crash late Wednesday. (David Wickert/AJC)

A Republican state legislator suspended campaigning for next week’s runoff election after two of his volunteers died in a car crash late Wednesday.

Berti Nagy and Blake Henley were driving home for Thanksgiving after campaigning for state Rep. Mike Cheokas when they were killed in the accident, according to the Georgia House Republicans. The details of the accident were not immediately available.

Cheokas announced Thursday that he was suspending his campaign through the weekend.

“Words cannot express the grief within our team in the wake of such a tragic event,” Cheokas said in a statement on social media. “However, it pales in comparison to what the families of Berti and Blake are feeling today. Our hearts go out to them, both now and going forward.