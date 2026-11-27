A Republican state legislator suspended campaigning for next week’s runoff election after two of his volunteers died in a car crash late Wednesday.
Berti Nagy and Blake Henley were driving home for Thanksgiving after campaigning for state Rep. Mike Cheokas when they were killed in the accident, according to the Georgia House Republicans. The details of the accident were not immediately available.
Cheokas announced Thursday that he was suspending his campaign through the weekend.
“Words cannot express the grief within our team in the wake of such a tragic event,” Cheokas said in a statement on social media. “However, it pales in comparison to what the families of Berti and Blake are feeling today. Our hearts go out to them, both now and going forward.
“I will be suspending my campaign through the weekend as we continue to grieve for their families, friends, and teammates,” Cheokas said. “Politics is not a priority at this time.”
The campaign workers’ deaths prompted statements of sympathy from across the political spectrum.
“The entire House Republican Caucus is lifting up their family, friends, and loved ones in prayer as they navigate this unimaginable loss, especially during a season meant to be spent surrounded by those we love,” House Speaker Jon Burns said on social media.
“The entire House Democratic Caucus is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Blake Henley and Berti Nagy, and our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” Democratic Speaker nominee Carolyn Hugley said in a prepared statement.
Cheokas faces Democrat Ethan Wolfe in a runoff election Tuesday. If Wolfe wins it would help expand Democrats’ narrow edge in the Georgia House when the General Assembly convenes in January. If Cheokas wins, it would give Republicans additional leverage and some good news in an otherwise devastating election year that saw Democrats gain control of much of state government in Georgia.