ICE revokes international student visas of four people at Emory University

Once a student’s SEVIS record is terminated, they no longer have legal status in the country. Without legal status, they can be detained by immigration authorities.

Emory’s message does not detail why the visas have been revoked.

Liebeskind said the university “will continue to monitor the SEVIS database for any additional terminations” and “will communicate directly with impacted individuals on an ongoing basis.”

Other universities nationwide have had similar experiences, learning the visas of their international students had been canceled only after checking SEVIS, according to news reports. As of Thursday, more than 120 colleges and universities have identified more than 640 international students and recent graduates who have had their legal status changed by the State Department, according to an analysis by Inside Higher Ed.

The University of Georgia confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that some of its international students had visas terminated, but it did not specify how many or how the school learned of the terminations. Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State universities have so far declined to say if any of their international students have had their visas revoked.

“Recent news stories have highlighted the terminations of such SEVIS records at many of our peer institutions and the potential impact on the legal status of international students and scholars. Unfortunately, members of the Emory community have now been directly affected by such terminations,” Liebeskind wrote. “As we continue to navigate this rapidly changing environment together, please strive to take care of yourselves and each other.”