Gwinnett seeks to accelerate learning for students behind in math, reading

Gwinnett County Public Schools’ review of elementary and middle school students’ academic growth showed most students progressed in math and reading at the expected rate, but the district aims to see more improvement for students who started the year a grade level or more behind.

Staff said at Thursday’s school board meeting the next steps for improvement include training focused on teaching multilingual students, expansion of a reading elective and allowing for more tailored responses to a student’s struggles.

Here are some key points from the discussion: