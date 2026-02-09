Education Super Bowl success puts spotlight on metro Atlanta high school Centennial High School celebrates alum after winning the Super Bowl. So, too, does fellow graduate Maria Taylor. Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald hold the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

When NBC Sports anchor Maria Taylor presented the winning trophy to Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald after Sunday’s Super Bowl, it was also a celebratory moment for one Fulton County school. “Just two kids from Centennial High School that made it to the Super Bowl,” Taylor wrote on social media.

Both are proud graduates of the Roswell school. Taylor graduated from Centennial in 2005. Macdonald graduated from the school the following year. RELATED Mike Macdonald set to lead Seahawks into Super Bowl vs. Patriots The two have another Georgia connection. Taylor earned her undergraduate degree in 2009 from the University of Georgia, where she played volleyball and basketball, and her MBA there in 2013. Macdonald was a graduate assistant with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2010. The university celebrated that tie on social media.

Centennial High also got caught up in the excitement about the super moment. It congratulated Macdonald before the game on social media and did so after the big win.

Located in Roswell, Centennial High has nearly 1,600 students. It has a 95% graduation rate and, according to the school’s website, 87% of the students who graduated from Centennial last year went on to college. A view of Centennial High School in Roswell on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Here are some other notable names who walked the halls of the Fulton school: Max Brosmer Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) passes against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Brosmer, a standout quarterback at Centennial High, made his first NFL start for the Minnesota Vikings last November. In an interesting twist, the Seahawks were the opponent. (The Seahawks won 26-0.) Brosmer played in seven games last season. Lorenzo Brown Centennial's Lorenzo Brown (left) goes up against Meadowcreek High's Tyler McDaniels. (Rich Addicks/AJC) Brown played at Centennial High School before heading to Hargrave Military Academy and then N.C. State. He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2013’s second round. The 6-foot-5 guard played for several NBA teams and played professionally in China. Sarah Gibson

Sarah Gibson, a Metro Atlanta native, was a noted pianist and composer. (File) As a student at Centennial High, she was principal keyboardist for the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra. Gibson was assistant director for the LA Philharmonic Composer Fellowship Program. Gibson died in 2024 from colon cancer. David Yankey Centennial High's David Yankey (74, left) runs through a play during practice. (Renee Brock/Special) Yankey graduated from Centennial in 2010. He went on to Stanford, where he was an unanimous All-American offensive lineman during the 2013 season.