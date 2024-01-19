Cobb school district buys land in Marietta for new graduation venue

“This location is very central to the county, and will allow easy access for all events — especially graduations,” Ragsdale said. “I’m very excited to have a facility that will allow our graduates appropriate access for their family members.”

The facility would have about 8,000 seats and a parking deck, Ragsdale said last year. Currently, most graduation ceremonies are hosted at the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center, which seats about 4,600. About 8,000 students are expected to graduate from the state’s second-largest school system this year.

Apart from graduations at a new facility, Ragsdale mentioned ceremonies to celebrate employees, science fairs, fine arts presentations and basketball games as other possible uses.

More details about the plans are expected “very soon,” Ragsdale said.

The district owns several properties on Glover Street, including the ones used for its central office and human resources building. The compound isn’t far from the intersection of South Marietta Parkway Southeast and Fairground Street Southeast.