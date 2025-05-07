The Clark Atlanta University community is fondly remembering an alumna with multiple degrees from the historically Black school who was shot and killed late last week at a California college where she was a dean.
Cameisha Clark, 35, dean of student affairs at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California, died from a shooting that took place at the school on Friday.
Clark was working in her office when the male suspect entered the building and began firing, according to news reports in the Los Angeles area. He struck two people in the office — Clark and her receptionist, a woman whose identity has not been released. Clark died on Monday. The other gunshot victim is recovering from her injuries.
Police later found the suspected gunman, identified as Jesse Figueroa, 40, a former security guard at the college. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged Figueroa with murder, attempted murder and other charges. No motive has been given for the shooting. If convicted as charged, Figueroa faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.
“We are beyond devastated,” Clark’s family said, according to KTLA in Los Angeles. “Cameisha’s life was taken from us far too soon, in an act of senseless violence that no woman should ever have to endure. She was an amazing person who didn’t deserve this. She was living her best life, doing the work she loved.”
Clark earned a bachelor’s, master’s and a doctoral degree from Clark Atlanta. She also graduated from Mays High School in Atlanta. The university celebrated Clark on social media two months ago for her new role at Spartan College. Clark Atlanta posted a message on social media Wednesday morning honoring her as a leader and advocate.
“Dr. Clark’s life embodied excellence, resilience and service,” the school said.
Clark was the granddaughter of Bettye Clark, a revered former educator and dean at the university.
Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology was founded in 1928 and trains professionals for aviation and related industries. It has campuses in Colorado and Oklahoma.
