Atlanta Public Schools to offer childcare subsidies to employees

The Atlanta school board unanimously approved a plan this week that will provide childcare subsidies to some employees.
The three-year plan is part of a larger citywide effort to expand access to early education. APS has committed $5 million dollars toward that endeavor, $4.5 million of which will go toward the scholarships.
The district will partner with nonprofit Quality Care for Children, which will give 165 scholarships a year to families of Atlanta Public Schools employees.
“The district will offer gap-closing scholarships which will go to qualifying critical employees, which will make childcare more accessible, support employees’ financial stability, and enhance retention,” said Atlanta Superintendent Lisa Herring.
Herring said teachers’ aides, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers can all apply for the subsidies. Employees will have to meet some income requirements.
QCC’s president and CEO Ellyn Cochran said applicants cannot earn more than 80% of the state median income of about $65,000. That means most teachers probably would not qualify.
Employees who apply for the subsidies will be vetted by QCC and entered into a lottery Cochran said. She credited APS for being the first metro Atlanta school system to subsidize childcare in this way.
“Having a district recognize that this is not only good for kids coming into their pipeline, but for their professionals that they can offer this scholarship to, is great,” Cochran said.
Families chosen from the lottery will receive subsidies up to $208 a week to send their children to an Atlanta childcare center that is part of the state’s Quality Rated system, Cochran said.
