Atlanta Public Schools to offer childcare subsidies to employees

QCC’s president and CEO Ellyn Cochran said applicants cannot earn more than 80% of the state median income of about $65,000. That means most teachers probably would not qualify.

Employees who apply for the subsidies will be vetted by QCC and entered into a lottery Cochran said. She credited APS for being the first metro Atlanta school system to subsidize childcare in this way.

“Having a district recognize that this is not only good for kids coming into their pipeline, but for their professionals that they can offer this scholarship to, is great,” Cochran said.

Families chosen from the lottery will receive subsidies up to $208 a week to send their children to an Atlanta childcare center that is part of the state’s Quality Rated system, Cochran said.