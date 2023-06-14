X

5 things to know about City Schools of Decatur’s new superintendent

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
Gyimah Whitaker takes the oath of office

The City Schools of Decatur swore in new superintendent Gyimah Whitaker during a called board meeting Tuesday. Whitaker comes to Decatur from Fulton County Schools, where she began her career as a teacher and rose up the ranks to become a top administrator. She has also served as the education coordinator for the gifted and talented program in Atlanta Public Schools.

Here are some key takeaways.

She’s not done with her other job

Whitaker is still serving as Fulton County Schools’ deputy chief academic officer. Her last day there is June 30. She officially takes the reigns in Decatur on July 1. The swearing-in ceremony was held in June because the school board doesn’t meet again before school starts.

Whitaker wants to turn “good” into “great”

Whitaker pledged to make a “good” school system better.

“CSD is a good district that will be a great district when ‘all’ really means ‘all,’” she said. “By re-centering the school district on all students and creating a space where all students feel included this community, this school district will reach an even higher level of brilliance.”

That means closing the achievement gap

The achievement gap refers to disparities in academic performance (usually measured by test scores) between minority groups and white students. Whitaker said the gaps can be seen across a range of data.

“(It) could be around reading,” she said. “It could be around mathematics. It also could be in the discrepancy or disproportionality of number of students with discipline concerns.”

Whitaker said she plans to analyze the new Georgia Milestones scores when they’re released later this summer.

She wants to listen

Whitaker plans to hold a series of listening sessions with community members in July and August. She says the idea is to learn more about the district’s strengths and weaknesses.

“What makes our district stakeholders proud to be city of Decatur — whether it’s students or staff or other stakeholders — what makes you proud?” she said. “Also, what are some of the opportunities that are lined ahead of us? And how can I, as a leader, help to bring about … even greater levels of brilliance that the city of Decatur has?”

She’s developed her first acronym

It’s GEM. Gathering, Envisioning, and Maximizing.

“I’m gathering information, envisioning a plan forward after reviewing the findings in order to maximize results,” Whitaker said.

The listening sessions are part of this, Whitaker said. During her first 100 days, she wants to spend time learning about and assessing the district. She said that will help her refine her own leadership skills so she can guide the school system in areas such as closing the achievement gap and improving literacy.

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

