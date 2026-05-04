Get Schooled Atlanta students aren’t just learning about climate change. We’re fixing it. Green Heart STEM Challenge showed me I could accomplish meaningful change to protect creek environments in my community. Chamblee High School student Maximo Luciani puts live plant stakes on Bubbling Creek near the school. Students were able to plant nearly 1,000 live stakes in erosion-afflicted areas. (Courtesy)

By Maximo Luciani 2 hours ago Share

In my freshman year of high school, I was very interested in climate change and environmental conservation. Still, I didn’t believe that I would be able to make a significant impact or change, especially considering I was just a high school student. In our classes, we learned that something needed to be done to fix the wide array of climate, community and environmental issues our generation faced, but at that point, there was almost a mindset among the students that these were issues for professionals or scientists to solve, not us.

It wasn’t until the Green Heart STEM Challenge that my mindset changed. As part of the Fernbank Science Tools and Techniques program, I was introduced to the challenge and worked through a constructive process to develop a real solution that could be used to solve an issue in my community. Maximo Luciani is a student at Chamblee High School. (Courtesy) The Green Heart STEM Challenge is a metro-wide competition between student groups for a $1,000 implementation grant to help three winning groups bring their solutions to fruition. The challenge is hosted by the Captain Planet Foundation and has four rotating themes centered on the Captain Planet Elements: Earth, wind, water and fire. The challenge’s goal is to help youth develop their own solutions to environmental issues in their communities, while also becoming involved in and informed about issues concerning climate change and the environment. The competition gave students a better understanding of the issues that were not only present globally, but especially prevalent in our communities. We were introduced to local professionals in environmental and sustainable fields, who helped us refine and develop our ideas further.

After each team researched and received professional guidance, they chose an issue to tackle. My team decided our project would focus on erosion in creeks near our high school and in our community. Over 70% of habitats along the creeks in our community were assessed as marginal and submarginal by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. We were interested in ways we could help fix it. We learned about some potential solutions — such as rain gardens, live stakes and even riprap.