12-year-old Douglas County girl dies from fight with classmate, police say

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a 12-year-old Douglas County girl who died after injuries they say she sustained in a fight with another student.
Jada West, a sixth-grader at Mason Creek Middle School, arrived home from school around 5 p.m. Thursday when a dispute turned into a fight with a 14-year-old classmate, said Villa Rica Police Sgt. Spencer Crawford, a department spokesperson. The fight occurred after the students got off the school bus in the Ashley Place subdivision. West later died from her injuries, Crawford said.