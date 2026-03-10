12-year-old Douglas County girl dies from fight with classmate, police say

Counselors will be at the school to help students and staff Tuesday.

Jada West, a sixth-grader at Mason Creek Middle School, arrived home from school around 5 p.m. Thursday when a dispute turned into a fight with a 14-year-old classmate, said Villa Rica Police Sgt. Spencer Crawford, a department spokesperson. The fight occurred after the students got off the school bus in the Ashley Place subdivision . West later died from her injuries, Crawford said.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a 12-year-old Douglas County girl who died after injuries they say she sustained in a fight with another student.

Crawford said police and the Douglas County District Attorney’s office are working together to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

West’s family told Channel 2 Action News she was new to the area and was being bullied.

“She was loving, she was kind, she didn’t deserve this,” her mother, Rashunda McClendon, said in an interview.

