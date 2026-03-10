Education

12-year-old Douglas County girl dies from fight with classmate, police say

Counselors will be at the school to help students and staff Tuesday.
(Hyosub Shin/AJC FILE)
(Hyosub Shin/AJC FILE)
By
28 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a 12-year-old Douglas County girl who died after injuries they say she sustained in a fight with another student.

Jada West, a sixth-grader at Mason Creek Middle School, arrived home from school around 5 p.m. Thursday when a dispute turned into a fight with a 14-year-old classmate, said Villa Rica Police Sgt. Spencer Crawford, a department spokesperson. The fight occurred after the students got off the school bus in the Ashley Place subdivision. West later died from her injuries, Crawford said.

Crawford said police and the Douglas County District Attorney’s office are working together to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

West’s family told Channel 2 Action News she was new to the area and was being bullied.

“She was loving, she was kind, she didn’t deserve this,” her mother, Rashunda McClendon, said in an interview.

Douglas County School District officials plan to have counselors at the school Tuesday to assist students and staff with their grief.

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

More Stories

The Latest

Teacher killed

On Monday after teacher Jason Hughes’ death, coach resurrects ‘connection’

8 candidates raise their hands to be Georgia’s school superintendent

GET SCHOOLED

Like a phoenix, life begins anew 15 years after Fukushima nuclear disaster

Keep Reading

Hall County teacher run over, killed confronting teens after prank, police say

2 arrested in 7-year-old Atlanta girl’s shooting death

Apalachee trial: Dad’s case is handed off to the jury

Featured

Landmark Hotel

How short-term rental investors took over a historic Atlanta high-rise

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

6 takeaways from a hectic Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

Hall County teacher run over, killed confronting teens after prank, police say