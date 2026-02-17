opinion While some debate education’s decline, a new model is quietly pulling ahead The Georgia school districts succeeding are those that provide consistent academic instruction and structured support. Those that don’t may wish they had. Kate Sharer (right), Biotechnology Teacher and iGEM Advisor, instructs students (from left) Matthew Meseret, Atmik Bhavsar, Theodore Lin and Samay Thakar during iGEM session at Lambert High School, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Forsyth County, which the author says is doing a good job providing consistent academic support for students. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Most conversations about public education still sound the same: learning loss, burnout, declining trust, political gridlock. But beneath the noise, a different story is unfolding. If you only follow the headlines, you would think public education is in permanent decline. Across Georgia, and particularly in metro Atlanta, something very different is happening. A small but growing number of school districts are not just recovering. The districts pulling ahead are not simply raising test scores. They are redesigning their systems around one clear principle: Students succeed when academic instruction and structured support are embedded into the school day, not offered as optional add-ons.

That distinction is creating a quiet but widening teaching and learning gap. In districts like Forsyth County, Fulton County and Gwinnett County, academic growth has steadily rebounded, graduation rates remain among the strongest in the state, and career pathway completion is climbing. These outcomes are not accidental. They are the result of layered support structures designed to reduce instability before it derails learning. Shed Jackson. (Courtesy) Here is what that looks like in practice. At the elementary level, Georgia’s most recent gains on the state’s College and Career Ready Performance Index show notable literacy growth and gap-closing progress in districts that invested in structured literacy blocks, early intervention teams and high-dosage tutoring during the school day. Metro systems that embedded reading specialists and real-time progress monitoring into core instruction are seeing fewer students fall behind by third grade, a milestone strongly linked to long-term academic trajectory.

By middle school, the focus shifts to instructional consistency. Several metro Atlanta districts partnering with organizations such as The New Teacher Project have expanded job-embedded teacher coaching models. The result: stronger math alignment, improved classroom management stability and reduced turnover in historically high-need schools. When instruction becomes more predictable, student anxiety drops and performance rises.

At the high school level, districts across metro Atlanta are piloting AI-supported Algebra I supports and expanding access to Georgia’s Career, Technical & Agricultural Education pathways. Students completing two or more CTAE pathways in multiple Georgia districts are graduating at rates approaching — and, in some cases, exceeding 99%. That is not a marginal improvement. That is system-level acceleration. And employers are noticing. RELATED Georgia’s high school graduation rates reach new high. See how your school did. In a region preparing for the economic ripple effects of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expanding data infrastructure investments, logistics growth anchored by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and rapid expansion in advanced manufacturing and AI-enabled industries, education outcomes are no longer abstract metrics. They are economic signals. Communities producing graduates who are both credentialed and resilient will attract investment. Those that cannot will struggle to compete. My research on student mental health and well-being, particularly among first-generation college students, reinforces what many metro educators are now designing around: Students rarely disengage because they lack intelligence. They disengage when systems feel unstable, inconsistent or indifferent. When schools reduce unpredictability and embed support early, persistence compounds later. The metro Atlanta districts pulling ahead share a common architecture: stability first. Tutoring happens during the school day. Coaching supports teacher growth in real time. Career pathways begin before senior year. Mental health awareness is integrated into instruction, not siloed in crisis response. This is not about flashy reform. It is about infrastructure. And here is where the FOMO becomes real.

Five years from now, families choosing where to live in the Atlanta region will not just compare home prices. They will compare literacy rates, pathway completion data and postsecondary persistence. Employers evaluating expansion sites will examine workforce readiness pipelines that begin in ninth grade. Economic developers already do. The divide will not be loud. It will be structural. Some metro Atlanta districts are building durable systems that compound over time. Others are still debating whether incremental fixes are enough. The question is no longer whether Georgia education can recover. It is whether every district in the region is learning from the ones already pulling ahead. Because the gap forming now will not be easy — or inexpensive — to close later. Some communities are building the next model.