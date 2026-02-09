opinion Georgia’s literacy bill must match the states that actually improved Education committees should require the full set of proven reforms — not a partial version. Fifth grade student Ayden Johnson reads Gordon Korman’s “Restart” at Hiram Elementary School. Forty-five states passed reading laws between 2018 and 2022, but most implemented them only at the surface level, writes Verdaillia Turner. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Georgia’s literacy crisis demands more than another well-intentioned bill. As the House and Senate education committees consider new reading legislation, the question before you is not whether to act, but whether to act in a way that matches the states that have actually improved student outcomes. Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee — once among the lowest-performing states in the nation — did not improve because they passed a reading law. They improved because they built a complete, statewide system and sustained it over time.

Each of these states adopted high-quality curriculum paired with practical, curriculum-aligned professional development. They invested in instructional coaches, not one-off vendor workshops. They required parent notification when students were not meeting reading benchmarks. They expanded instructional time for struggling readers through summer programs and targeted tutoring. And at least two states provided free, optional curriculum so districts — especially rural ones — were not left behind. RELATED Georgia literacy bill ‘most significant’ step since HOPE Scholarship These reforms were not quick or inexpensive. Mississippi and Tennessee, despite ranking in the bottom 10 for per-pupil spending, still made targeted investments and sustained them for more than a decade. They did not scatter funds across unrelated initiatives. They channeled dollars into proven strategies and stayed the course. The result was slow, steady, measurable improvement — exactly the kind Georgia needs. Verdaillia Turner is president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers. (Courtesy)

Forty-five states passed reading laws between 2018 and 2022, but most implemented them only at the surface level. They adopted the language of reform without the infrastructure. Georgia cannot afford to repeat that pattern.