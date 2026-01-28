opinion New, not improved: UGA changes class schedule for the first time in 5 years Change is rarely comfortable, but it can be productive if properly executed. Students wait for buses at the Tate Student Center bus stop on the University of Georgia campus in Athens. (AJC file photo)

“New” and “improved” aren’t exactly synonymous. After studying at the University of Georgia for several years, you become accustomed to a few things — the bustling noise of game day, long hours studying and the frequently late, sometimes helpful, bus system. With a campus of about 44,000 students, most daily routines revolve around those 50- and 75-minute classes that shape our entire semesters. UGA changed the daily class schedule this semester, the first such change in about five years, according to UGA’s registrar’s office. The classes have been extended to 55 and 80 minutes, respectively. So, how much change could five minutes really bring? To an outsider, five minutes may seem minuscule, but to a UGA student, it means more traffic because students and faculty are on campus longer, it means limited course offerings, and it means learning to navigate changes to an otherwise comfortable system. While college is known for providing a haven for personal and professional transformation, there are some things that should remain the same, like the class schedule.

Savannah Celeste Scott is a fourth-year student at the University of Georgia. (Courtesy) Anyone who has stepped foot on UGA’s roughly 760-acre campus would describe it with the same word: busy. The newly compressed schedule has only made it worse, causing what feels like a surge in traffic on an already tight campus. It’s made it harder to arrive to classes, club meetings and campus events in part because it’s tougher to find parking, creating more stress for students in the process. The new schedule also limits the total number of class periods, leaving students with fewer options as a result. The timing of the new change feels off, especially considering the new schedule is effective in the spring instead of the fall semester. This change would have been better suited for the fall 2026 semester, when all students could have started with a clean slate. Saleha Alam is a third-year student at the University of Georgia. (Courtesy)

While some may see its flaws, others are feeling its benefits. For many students, the new schedule has created some unexpected breathing room. Slightly longer class periods have allowed for condensed schedules, turning three-day classes into twice-a-week classes. That five-minute shift in class times can mean an entire day without classes for some students, which can feel like a luxury. That extra time can be used to catch up on assignments, study for exams or simply reset before the busy week ahead.