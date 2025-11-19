Lovett School gets ‘historic’ $30 million gift from Rollins family

A teacher hugs Pam Rollins during an assembly at the Lovett School on Wednesday, after the Rollins family gave a $30 million gift to the school. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The gift honors the oldest child of Randall and Peggy Rollins, who died in 1970.

The Buckhead school said it would use the money to support its One Lovett Campaign, which is aimed at strengthening investments in its faculty, student opportunities and financial aid. It will also support the construction of Rita Anne Rollins Hall, which will bring together media studios, a new chapel, performing arts venues, a dining commons, a learning commons and an expansive campus green. The school has about 1,640 students.

The Lovett School announced Wednesday a $30 million commitment from the Rollins family, the largest single donation in the 99-year history of the Atlanta school.

“This is a truly historic moment for our school,” Meredyth Cole, head of school at Lovett, said in a statement. “As we approach our 100th anniversary, the extraordinary generosity allows us to dream bigger for our students and faculty. Their gift not only supports a new heart of campus that will strengthen the bonds of our Lovett community, but it also lays the foundation for Lovett’s next century of excellence, ensuring our school will continue to thrive and serve students for generations.”

The Rollins family, (from left) Pam Rollins, Tim Rollins and Amy Rollins Kreisler presented a $30 million donation to Lovett School representatives (from left) Meredyth Cole, John O. Knox Jr. and Eileen Keough Millard during a ceremony Wednesday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The gift is believed to be one of the biggest donations to an independent K-12 school in Georgia. The Weber School in Sandy Springs received a $19 million donation from the Zalik Foundation three years ago.

The anticipated groundbreaking for the Lovett School’s flagship campus hub is summer 2026 with the intention of opening by fall 2028 as part of the school’s long-term campus master plan. The school’s graduates include astronaut Shane Kimbrough, broadcaster Mary Louise Kelly and composer Tivon Pennicott.