It’s college ranking season, and we’re not talking football. Several Georgia universities find themselves among the nation’s top 100 universities in one closely watched report.
The U.S. News & World Report College Best Colleges Rankings report released Tuesday lists Emory University at No. 24. It’s the same ranking the private Atlanta university received last year, making it the highest rated of any school in the state.
That’s followed by Georgia Tech at No. 32, a one-spot jump from last year. The University of Georgia remained at No. 46. Further down the list are Mercer University (No. 169), Georgia State University (No. 198) and Augusta University (No. 273). Princeton University was No. 1 in the country yet again.
Spelman College, the private all-women’s historically Black college in Atlanta, was the highest-ranked Georgia school on the U.S. News list of national liberal arts colleges. Sitting at No. 37, it’s exactly 30 spots above another Atlanta all-women’s school: Agnes Scott College. Morehouse College, the private all-men’s HBCU in Atlanta, is at No. 95, while Oglethorpe University is placed at No. 156. U.S. News also ranked Spelman as the nation’s top historically Black college and university.
In total, U.S. News evaluated more than 1,700 colleges and universities nationwide, using up to 17 factors to measure their academic quality and graduate success.
Universities often tout a high ranking, or a ranking in any category, using them in press releases and advertisements to recruit prospective students. “It’s nice to be able to say that you’re one of the best. And then you can market that in all sorts of ways,” said Nicholas Bowman, a professor of higher education at the University of Iowa.
While many parents value the lists, hoping their kids get accepted into highly ranked schools, the system has its fair share of critics. In a recent survey by Kaplan, the global education company, 70% of college admissions officers said that rankings have “lost some of their prestige over the last couple of years.” Some schools have withdrawn from the U.S. News rankings, arguing the rating formula is flawed.
“Rankings appear to be data driven, but there’s a lot of human judgment involved,” said Soubhik Barari, a researcher methodologist at NORC (formerly called the National Opinion Research Center) at the University of Chicago. “Not only are the weights subjective, but they’re changing every year. And so if a college’s rank changes from year to year, you can’t really tell if it’s the college changing, or the weights changing, or the methodology changing.”
Even so, most colleges still partake. And most want to score high marks. That desire, along with the subjectivity of some of the metrics, can lead schools to game the system. In extreme cases, some colleges have submitted misleading data. Emory, for instance, admitted in 2012 that it had intentionally misreported data for more than a decade.
What’s also common, said Barari, is for schools to simply not provide certain datasets to U.S. News if they think it will hurt their overall score.
Categories like student-faculty ratio may seem straightforward, but Bowman said there is no single way for schools to calculate them. By broadening which employees constitute “faculty,” for instance, a school could improve its ratio and thus its ranking.
The rankings also give what Barari called a “false impression of certainty.” Not only are the rankings working with imperfect information, but it’s also not clear how much of a gap there is between the top-rated school versus No. 10 versus No. 30 and so on.
Bowman cautions students and parents against choosing colleges based upon the topline number in the rankings. “Especially if people are making decisions like, ‘Oh well, this institution is 36, but this one is only 38.’ That sort of distinction isn’t really meaningful,” he said.
Instead, they should look at the more detailed data the ranking system compiles, allowing them to base their decision on metrics that matter most to them. For instance, the U.S. News ranking measures the median debt students have upon graduating. “For some families, that’s going to be really important,” Bowman said. UGA and Emory both had average debts of less than $19,000 per student, while Georgia Tech’s was more than $21,000.
U.S. News says that the data it offers, “lets you compare one school with another and find the differences that matter to you.” It calls the rankings a tool that can be used to select schools but shouldn’t be the sole basis for choosing a college.
Jeongeun Kim, a higher education professor at the University of Maryland, said there is a lot of information to consider when choosing a college. “Rankings become useful in the sense that it reduces information into a very simple number,” she said. “I wouldn’t solely rely on that number in particular.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Kay Hinton
Emory giving free tuition to students from families making under $200,000
Starting next academic year, Emory University will be tuition-free for undergraduates whose families earn less than $200,000, a move that could help hundreds of students.
Atlanta HBCUs win millions from White House — but it could be at others’ expense
The additional allocation from the Trump administration will bring federal HBCU funding to a total of more than $1.34 billion in fiscal year 2025.
Georgia high school football rankings: No. 1 team drops; 6 teams join top 10
Six teams entered the state rankings, including East Jackson entering the top 10 for the first time in school history, and Prince Avenue fell from No. 1 to 2 in 3A-A Private.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Families of Apalachee victims plan $25M suits, say school ignored warning signs
The families of Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teacher Richard Aspinwall intend to file suit, with the Angulo and Schermerhorn families asking for $25 million.
Three Georgia schools crack top 100 of U.S. News college rankings
Several Georgia schools find themselves among the nation’s top 100 universities, and Spelman College was named the nation’s top historically Black college and university.
Bert Weiss is retiring ‘The Bert Show’ after 25 years: ‘I am at peace’
Weiss, who recently got engaged, wants to travel and live his life in a way he hasn’t been able to because of show responsibilities.