Gwinnett school leaders seek community input on superintendent search

Gwinnett County parents and community leaders will have an opportunity Wednesday evening to provide input about the school district’s search for its next superintendent.
School board vice chair Tarece Morgan-Johnson is hosting a community engagement meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Meadowcreek High School, 4455 Steve Reynolds Blvd. in Norcross.
The school board, in a 3-2 vote in late January, decided to let go Superintendent Calvin Watts with more than one year remaining on his contract. Chief of Schools Al Taylor is the interim superintendent. Gwinnett is Georgia’s largest school district.
The board plans to begin early interviews with candidates in November and December. The board hopes to hire a new superintendent by April.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Two Cobb teachers gone, others on leave for Charlie Kirk social media posts
Two Cobb County public schoolteachers are no longer with the school system and others have been placed on administrative leave following social media posts about Charlie Kirk.
Ga. school district faces ‘financial crisis,’ top education official says
Dublin City Schools must pay the state millions and plan for "substantial" spending cuts.
2 council candidates disqualified over residency requirements
Keith Andre Lewis, Jr. and Sherry B. Williams were accused by a resident of living outside District 11. Both argued the addresses were family homes they no longer lived in.
Featured
Credit: AJC staff
Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback
A developer aims to build an Athens hotel behind a storied mansion that housed University of Georgia presidents. Neighbors, including R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, are pushing back.
Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says
Sloppy electrical work by an Atlanta contractor caused a worker’s electrocution at a massive data center under construction in Fayetteville, his parents allege in a lawsuit.
Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants
The Atlanta 50 is back. AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis guide you to where food, drink, service and atmosphere combine for the best metro restaurants.