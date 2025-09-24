Education
Education

Gwinnett school leaders seek community input on superintendent search

Community engagement meeting to be held on Wednesday.
Meadowcreek High School is the location of Wednesday's meeting about the Gwinnett County school board's search for its next superintendent. (AJC File)

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Meadowcreek High School is the location of Wednesday's meeting about the Gwinnett County school board's search for its next superintendent. (AJC File)
By
6 hours ago

Gwinnett County parents and community leaders will have an opportunity Wednesday evening to provide input about the school district’s search for its next superintendent.

School board vice chair Tarece Morgan-Johnson is hosting a community engagement meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Meadowcreek High School, 4455 Steve Reynolds Blvd. in Norcross.

The school board, in a 3-2 vote in late January, decided to let go Superintendent Calvin Watts with more than one year remaining on his contract. Chief of Schools Al Taylor is the interim superintendent. Gwinnett is Georgia’s largest school district.

The board plans to begin early interviews with candidates in November and December. The board hopes to hire a new superintendent by April.

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said two teachers are “no longer with the district” and others have been placed on administrative leave after social media posts about Charlie Kirk that “celebrated and condoned” his murder. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Two Cobb teachers gone, others on leave for Charlie Kirk social media posts

Two Cobb County public schoolteachers are no longer with the school system and others have been placed on administrative leave following social media posts about Charlie Kirk.

Ga. school district faces ‘financial crisis,’ top education official says

Dublin City Schools must pay the state millions and plan for "substantial" spending cuts.

2 council candidates disqualified over residency requirements

Keith Andre Lewis, Jr. and Sherry B. Williams were accused by a resident of living outside District 11. Both argued the addresses were family homes they no longer lived in.

The Latest

Students walk on the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta. Spelman was one of the recipients of MacKenzie Scott's donation, through the UNCF. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg 2023)

Credit: Bloomberg

MacKenzie Scott donates $70 million to support HBCUs

Three Georgia schools crack top 100 of U.S. News college rankings

Kirk shooting should make colleges rethink event security, experts say

Featured

The University of Georgia's President's House on Prince Avenue as photographed Thursday, Oct. 30, 2003. A developer wants to build a hotel on the five-acre property in Athens. (Bita Honarvar/AJC file)

Credit: AJC staff

Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback

A developer aims to build an Athens hotel behind a storied mansion that housed University of Georgia presidents. Neighbors, including R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, are pushing back.

Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says

Sloppy electrical work by an Atlanta contractor caused a worker’s electrocution at a massive data center under construction in Fayetteville, his parents allege in a lawsuit.

Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants

The Atlanta 50 is back. AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis guide you to where food, drink, service and atmosphere combine for the best metro restaurants.