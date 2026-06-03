Metro Atlanta Cobb County Police’s service contract with Mableton expires amid dispute Sheriff deputizes officers to maintain police presence after city, county clash over municipal court jurisdiction. Cobb County Commission Chair Lisa Cupid tells journalists at a Tuesday news conference how an agreement authorizing Cobb County Police to continue providing law enforcement services within the city of Mableton expired Sunday. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Reed Williams 28 minutes ago Share

An agreement authorizing Cobb County Police to continue providing law enforcement services in the city of Mableton expired Sunday night, after the city objected to language its mayor said would “cripple” the city’s new municipal court. Without an agreement, the county says it no longer has legal authority under Georgia’s constitution to provide municipal police services in Mableton, which was incorporated in late 2022 and is the only city in Cobb without its own police department.

Because of the impasse, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, which has legal authority in Mableton, will deputize just over 100 Cobb police officers who work in the area of Mableton, enabling them to continue responding to emergency calls in the city, Cobb County Police Chief James Ferrell said. “So that ensures that we don’t have a disruption in services or procedures or what the expectations are from the community in Mableton,” Ferrell said at a Tuesday news conference at county police headquarters. Cobb County Police Chief James Ferrell talks to reporters about how the county sheriff's office is deputizing county police officers so they can continue providing law enforcement services in the city of Mableton despite the absence of an agreement between the city and the county. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) The issue that torpedoed the $13 million contract to extend county police service for another 12 months in Mableton, according to county officials, was the city’s demand that some misdemeanor citations be routed to Mableton’s municipal court rather than Cobb County State Court, as they are now.

In a statement, the county said routing citations to a separate court “would require complex operational and technological integration measures that are not feasible for a 12-month service extension.”

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said it should not be difficult for the county to route citations to the city’s municipal court. “This is 2026,” Owens said in an interview. “While I understand that there is technical work that needs to be done, we’re willing to do that.” Owens objects to a section in the agreement saying all fines ordered by the county’s state and superior courts would go into the county’s general fund and that any court revenue resulting from a case during the term of the agreement would be paid to the county. “This agreement cripples our municipal court,” Owens said. “We want the ability to have some misdemeanors, including traffic violations, heard in our court.” Owens said a court annex is under construction and the city has hired staff for the new court, though he did not answer the question of how many employees. For now, the court is operating virtually and handles city code violations, he said.

He said the city has made significant investment in the court, but added: “I’m not sure exactly how much.” At Tuesday’s news conference, Cobb Commission Chair Lisa Cupid said the city “put the cart before the horse” when creating its court and now is blaming the county. “If they wanted a court, they would have ensured that they had the resources to do that,” Cupid said. “If they hired people to provide a service, they would have ensured that they had the resources to compensate those persons.” On May 22, the city and county reached an agreement in mediation on the core terms under which Cobb would continue providing service, Cupid said. County officials said the city demanded Friday that the contract be changed as the language was being finalized.