As intense rainfall overwhelmed parts of Atlanta nearly two years ago, Gabrielle Bennett suddenly found herself trapped in the flooded basement of a Clark Atlanta University residence hall.
The flooding could have been avoided had the school properly maintained and inspected the area, the former student’s attorney said in a lawsuit filed last week against the private, historically Black university.
Dillon was trying to exit through the doorway when the wall to her room collapsed, according to the complaint. Water rushed in, significant enough that it moved the room’s furniture and slammed the door shut on her leg. She found herself pinned by the door, unable to exit the room as water continued to rise. It was only because other students heard her calls for help that she was able to escape, as they pushed the door open and carried her to a higher floor.
Dillon, who said the incident has cost her more than $100,000 in medical expenses, is seeking compensatory damages to be determined by a jury trial.
The university declined an interview request to discuss the lawsuit.
The September 2023 storm — where the city received a month’s worth of rain over the course of a single afternoon — submerged cars, knocked over trees and flooded streets across downtown Atlanta. It damaged rooms at Holmes Hall, displacing about 20 students.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
In an interview earlier this year, CAU President George T. French Jr. said the flooding disproportionately hurt the area of the city where CAU is. “So we’re working with the city now to get some of those streets vacated and to work with the state to get some of the infrastructure needs around the campus enhanced,” French said in May.
The Atlanta Department of Transportation has installed “No On-Street Parking” signs in specific locations near campus, which the city says will ensure continued access to essential roadways while protecting vehicles from flooding.
In a statement, the city said it has collaborated with CAU “to present a range of flood mitigation strategies that can be integrated into their campus flood mitigation plans.” City officials have visited various locations surrounding campus to assess potential prevention measures.
“As part of our routine maintenance, we have proactively cleaned catch basins on surrounding streets within the Atlanta University Center Campuses,” said Greg Eyerly, commissioner for the Department of Watershed Management.
Some of the worst flooding occurred downtown and south and west of Atlanta’s urban core, near the campuses. The area mostly consists of concrete, with fewer greenspaces and trees to help absorb the rainfall.
“The Department of Watershed Management remains dedicated to a collaborative partnership with Clark Atlanta University to protect the safety and well-being of the Clark Atlanta University community,” Eyerly said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Grady patient sexually assaulted in hospital bed by nurse, family says
A 73-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her hospital bed by a male nurse at Grady Memorial Hospital, her family alleges in a lawsuit filed this week in Atlanta.
4 injured in shooting at troubled NW Atlanta apartment complex
Police are investigating after four people were shot at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday. The incident comes on the heels of a string of violence in the city.
Flood watch extended as rare cool trend brings more rain to Georgia
Highs are not expected to break 70 degrees Monday. A flood watch that covers all of metro Atlanta and the state's western half is in effect until 8 p.m.
Featured
Credit: Courtesy of Fernbank Musuem
Fernbank Museum announces biggest renovation since it opened
Georgia's Fernbank Museum has raised about $27 million to transform existing exhibits, build new ones and add an accessible elevator and building entrances.
Waymos haven’t caused crashes in Atlanta so far, but some are getting confused
The introduction of Waymo to Atlanta has brought a new type of transportation to the city, but also a wave of videos and stories of the driverless vehicles getting stuck.