Dillon, who said the incident has cost her more than $100,000 in medical expenses, is seeking compensatory damages to be determined by a jury trial.

The university declined an interview request to discuss the lawsuit.

The September 2023 storm — where the city received a month’s worth of rain over the course of a single afternoon — submerged cars, knocked over trees and flooded streets across downtown Atlanta. It damaged rooms at Holmes Hall, displacing about 20 students.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

In an interview earlier this year, CAU President George T. French Jr. said the flooding disproportionately hurt the area of the city where CAU is. “So we’re working with the city now to get some of those streets vacated and to work with the state to get some of the infrastructure needs around the campus enhanced,” French said in May.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation has installed “No On-Street Parking” signs in specific locations near campus, which the city says will ensure continued access to essential roadways while protecting vehicles from flooding.

In a statement, the city said it has collaborated with CAU “to present a range of flood mitigation strategies that can be integrated into their campus flood mitigation plans.” City officials have visited various locations surrounding campus to assess potential prevention measures.

“As part of our routine maintenance, we have proactively cleaned catch basins on surrounding streets within the Atlanta University Center Campuses,” said Greg Eyerly, commissioner for the Department of Watershed Management.

Some of the worst flooding occurred downtown and south and west of Atlanta’s urban core, near the campuses. The area mostly consists of concrete, with fewer greenspaces and trees to help absorb the rainfall.

“The Department of Watershed Management remains dedicated to a collaborative partnership with Clark Atlanta University to protect the safety and well-being of the Clark Atlanta University community,” Eyerly said.