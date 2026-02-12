AJC Varsity GHSA knew of potential Locust Grove violations. This bylaw delayed action Bylaw prevents ruling on ineligible players during the season if allegations are submitted 20 days before the end of the regular season. The GHSA confirmed Tuesday that it forced Locust Grove to forfeit eight of its nine 2025 victories retroactively. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Georgia High School Association learned in October that Locust Grove’s football team might have used ineligible players that could lead to forfeits, but the GHSA could not act immediately or keep the team out of the playoffs because of an old bylaw. So Locust Grove advanced to the Class 4A playoffs as the Region 2 champion and lost in the first round to Centennial.

The GHSA confirmed Tuesday that it forced Locust Grove to forfeit eight of its nine 2025 victories retroactively. It had been Locust Grove’s first region-championship season in history. RELATED Locust Grove forfeits 8 football wins, spoils historic season A similar scenario played out in 2024, when Appling County advanced to the Class 2A semifinals, then forfeited 10 victories in the offseason. The GHSA received an allegation of illegal recruiting four days before Appling’s final regular-season game. Requests to investigate player eligibility must come 20 days before the end of the regular season for penalties to be applied during that season, according to GHSA bylaw 2.37. The bylaw, passed in 2007, is designed to keep rival schools from withholding damaging information until it can inflict the most damage. “The concern is that schools could hold onto things until right before the playoffs and then submit it,” GHSA executive director Tim Scott said Wednesday. “So the bylaw was created to prevent that. When somebody finds out that somebody might be doing something wrong, they need to report it at that time. When we receive something, we immediately investigate and start the process, and there still may be forfeitures, but we don’t asses that until after the playoffs.”

The cases of Locust Grove and Appling County are the most striking in the rule’s 19-year history. They also show the bylaw’s dangers. It is possible, Scott said, for a team to win a state championship, then vacate it over violations alleged in the 20-day window.

The GHSA did not know Locust Grove or Appling County were guilty before the playoffs. With no mandate to make an in-season ruling, the GHSA did not complete its investigations until the following years. Teams using an ineligible player must forfeit all games in which the player participates. If a player is ruled ineligible in August, his participation to date is relatively harmless. If found ineligible in late October, a team’s season is likely ruined. RELATED Appling County football forfeits 10 victories from 2024, including championship Late-season torpedoes may still find their targets — if they come just before 20 days. In 2024, another school from Locust Grove’s region, Stockbridge, was forced to forfeit nine regular-season games. Allegations of an ineligible Stockbridge player came before the 20-day window, and the GHSA assessed the penalty days before the playoffs, ending Stockbridge’s season and costing the team its region title. Coincidentally, Locust Grove made the playoffs as the fourth and final seed from the region because of the Stockbridge forfeits.

In 2023, Cook forfeited five games in October, dropping it from first place to last in the region standings, endangering its playoff hopes. A region rival alerted the GHSA to possible violations just before the 20-day deadline. Cook filed a lawsuit and got a temporary restraining order to prevent enforcement of the forfeits, and the GHSA’s board of trustees elected to restore the victories. Cook advanced to the Class 2A semifinals as region champion. RELATED Cook forfeits 5 games; 22-year playoff streak in danger The threat of lawsuits was another consideration in adopting the 20-day rule, according to the GHSA’s executive director in 2007, Ralph Swearngin. The rule would give the GHSA time to investigate and defend appeals and potential legal challenges before the playoffs. This past season, the GHSA postponed the Class 5A playoffs after Gainesville got a restraining order to reinstate suspended players. But Swearngin said the bylaw’s purpose was mainly what Scott said. Swearngin said it was a series of strategically timed allegations, not one big one, that prompted it.