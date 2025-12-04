Making Connections: 100 Years of Flight in Atlanta Two centennials, one story: Delta and the Atlanta airport Delta and Hartsfield-Jackson turned 100 this year. You can’t tell the story of one without the other. "This is home," Delta Air Lines' CEO said of Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

On a Wednesday in late April 2016, then-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and then-Delta Air Lines CEO Richard Anderson were fighting back tears. It could have been a stuffy signing ceremony, locking Atlanta-based Delta into a 20-year lease with a 10-year extension.

But for the two leaders, the gravity of their signatures weighed heavily. The contract guaranteed Delta’s headquarters would remain in the city it has called home since 1941 — and guaranteed Atlanta wouldn’t build another airport to threaten Delta’s preeminence. The entities were making yet another long-term bet on each other. Today, as both Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Delta celebrate their respective centennials, it’s impossible to tell the story of one without the other.

They are landlord and primary tenant. Construction partners. The city’s largest private employer. Some would say family members.

And both take credit for Atlanta’s growth into one of the country’s top metro areas, an international gateway home to 16 Fortune 500 companies. “I had an awful lot to be emotional about,” Reed told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a recent interview of the lease’s long-term ramifications. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed gets emotional as he talks about the retirement of Richard Anderson, CEO of Delta Air Lines, before they sign a new lease deal renewing the terms of Delta’s operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on April 27, 2016. The relationship between Atlanta and its hometown airline is akin to a "sacred partnership," Reed told the AJC. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2016) The relationship, Reed said, is akin to a “sacred partnership,” and one of the “top three” relationships for any Atlanta mayor to prioritize. “I don’t think people in Atlanta appreciate what the world looks like today if Delta’s headquarters are in Minnesota,” he said of an ultimately unfounded fear that Delta could have relocated to Northwest Airlines’ home base after the carriers’ merger in 2008.

Anderson told the AJC that Atlanta’s relationship with its hometown airline is different from any other he saw during his 25 years in aviation, including nearly a decade running Delta. “No other city in the country makes the airport and the relationship with Delta a higher priority,” he said. Delta and its subsidiaries’ passenger traffic, representing nearly 80% of Atlanta’s volume, is the reason Hartsfield-Jackson can claim the “world’s busiest airport” title. “Many times, you can’t tell the difference … between who’s a manager for the airport versus a Delta leader at the airport,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the AJC Editorial Board this summer. “And that’s the way we like it.”

And since the 1941 agreement that moved Delta’s headquarters from Louisiana to Georgia, when Atlanta chipped in $50,000 to help build the airline’s first hangar and office, the two have been as financially tied up as institutions can be. Then-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed (left) and Richard Anderson, outgoing CEO of Delta Air Lines, shake hands after signing a new 20-year lease deal for Delta’s operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International on April 27, 2016. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2016) While Delta was founded in 1925 in Macon, it’s more than fitting the airline and airport are celebrating their 100th birthdays in the same year. Delta is “as much a part of Hartsfield-Jackson as anybody else,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told the AJC. “We’re celebrating 100 years tied together.”

Last year, 58% of passengers traveling through the world’s busiest airport were connecting, according to the airport. As Bastian’s predecessor Anderson put it: “All you do in an airport hub is you manufacture. It’s a manufacturing facility, and it manufactures connections.” Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is known by Delta employees as "the factory." As former CEO Richard Anderson said: "All you do in an airport hub is you manufacture. It’s a manufacturing facility, and it manufactures connections." (Arvin Temkar/AJC) One flight from Savannah to Atlanta can convert into airplane seats to any Delta destination in the world, he explained. “If you go down to Savannah and check everybody’s ticket, people are going to Paris, Tokyo, London, Oklahoma City and Billings, Montana, but they’re all on the same airplane. So you get the economic power of indivisibilities,” Anderson said.

Airlines globally have been deploying this hub-and-spoke model for decades, but Delta and Atlanta have together taken it to its highest heights. The vast majority of the roughly 108 million annual passengers passing through Atlanta every year are flying via Delta or its partners. And from the Delta side, more than 40% of its global customers’ trips every day touch Atlanta, Bastian estimated. After the liquidation of Eastern Air Lines, Delta was able to increase its Atlanta market share from 58% in 1988 to 88% in 1992, according to a federal report. (AJC 1988) That’s thanks to Atlanta’s famed modular concourse layout and efficient parallel runways.

But there’s also Atlanta’s all-important “cost per enplanement” or “CPE,” a crucial figure in any lease agreement: the cost to an airline per passenger boarded. Among major U.S. hubs, only Charlotte has a lower CPE. It’s important because Delta can choose where to connect its planes, Anderson noted. It can choose to shift traffic to another hub if it’s cheaper to do so — and it has repeatedly threatened to do so to get its way over the years. A Delta Air Lines mail plane at Atlanta Municipal Airport in 1941. Delta moved its headquarters from Monroe, Louisiana, to Atlanta in 1941. (AJC 1941/Courtesy of Georgia State University)

‘It’s all Delta’s money’ Although Atlanta’s identity and economic success is tied up in its airport, Anderson has a blunt take: Hartsfield-Jackson doesn’t have much without its hometown airline. “This may not be popular,” he told the AJC. “It’s all Delta’s money. “Go ask Cincinnati and Memphis, because I closed hubs in both places. Ask them if they think that all the money that came in the airport belonged to them,” he said. “Well, if it did, why did you let it go away when we left?” Cincinnati demolished an entire concourse after Delta pulled out of its once-thriving hub more than a decade ago, affecting thousands of jobs. Memphis lost several hundred jobs when the airline pulled back in 2013.

The financial ties are also why Delta doesn’t generally release control of its “factory.” Most of the capital projects at the airport in recent decades, from the international terminal to the ongoing Concourse D expansion, are done with Delta’s money, oversight and sometimes its direct supervision. A section of Concourse D is completed as part of Phase 2 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Much of the money for major construction projects at the airport comes from its dominant tenant, Delta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “Delta has a lot of legal authority and power over the capital program here in Atlanta,” former airport general manager Ben DeCosta told the AJC. He oversaw, among much else, the construction of the fifth runway and international terminal. “If Delta doesn’t agree, you can’t do it unless you’re spending your own money. If you want to have at least a penny of Delta’s money in a project, then they have to approve it.”

Indeed, at one point DeCosta and Anderson got into a disagreement over the soaring construction price tag of the international terminal in 2009. Delta threatened to shift flights out of Atlanta if costs didn’t drop; DeCosta found a way to do so, the AJC reported at the time. That being said, compromises go both ways. Both have to agree on any major project, and some have fallen by the wayside as a result. Then-Delta CEO Richard Anderson (left) and then-CFO Ed Bastian celebrate the merger of Delta and Northwest Airlines, which consolidated operations in Atlanta on Oct. 29, 2008. (Courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

Sometimes in order to accelerate construction projects like Concourse E in the early 1990s, Delta has taken on management of the project itself, the airline’s longtime former real estate executive John Boatright told the AJC. He took a hiatus from Delta to become an employee of the airport and manage construction projects including the fifth runway. Delta and airport representatives are in constant communication during a project of that scale, he said. The stakes demand it. If the project uses tax-exempt bonds under the city umbrella, as is common, the airline and airport need to be in lockstep, he said. “Because the better the bond ratings are, then the better your (interest) rates are going to be when you price those bonds,” he said.