Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals

A DRI review is often the first time many large developments enter the public eye. The process, which can be triggered by a rezoning request or permit application, evaluates a project’s water consumption, power needs and traffic demands, plus can reveal other information about a development’s scale.
The rule changes the agency has floated add a new “technological facility” category, which covers data centers.
Data centers over 300,000 square feet or covering more than 200 acres in the ARC’s 11-county territory would need to file the required information. In “rural” parts of metro Atlanta counties and the rest of the state, only projects over 500,000 square feet would have to go through the process.
While many state and local leaders have cheered data center development and the gusher of tax revenue they bring, many neighbors of the sprawling complexes have raised concerns about their rapid expansion and demands on water and power supplies.
The DCA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposed changes, but the agency has posted a memo written by its commissioner, Christopher Nunn, laying out its rationale.
Nunn’s memo says, “there has been a rise in developments that have large and potentially adverse effects,” not accounted for by DRI rules. He adds that Regional Commission staff felt the rules should be amended to specifically include those facilities.
On top of the new class created for data centers, the proposal also would subject large solar installations to DRI evaluations. The rules would apply to solar projects that take up more than 300 or 500 acres, depending on where they’re located in Georgia.
The Data Center Coalition, a trade association that represents the industry, said it’s reviewing the potential changes.
“Data centers strive to be good neighbors in the communities where they operate,” said Dan Diorio, vice president of state policy for the DCC. “Data center companies build where they are authorized to do so under local zoning ordinances, rules, and regulations.”
Environmental groups that have been concerned by the pause said they were glad to see the process likely to resume so the public can stay informed.
Chris Manganiello, water policy director for the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, said if finalized, the new rules are good for transparency and local planners.
“These data factories are different than other large economic development projects,” said Chris Manganiello, water policy director for the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. “They’re super resource-intensive, industrial operations.”
