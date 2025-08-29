Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals

A DRI review is often the first time many large developments enter the public eye. The process, which can be triggered by a rezoning request or permit application, evaluates a project’s water consumption, power needs and traffic demands, plus can reveal other information about a development’s scale.

But in July, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the DCA was suddenly pressing pause on requiring data center DRIs. The agency said it made the change because the server warehouses were not specifically mentioned as one of the 20 development types subject to the rules.

The rule changes the agency has floated add a new “technological facility” category, which covers data centers.

There are two sets of proposed rules: One for areas under the purview of the Atlanta Regional Commission — which oversees planning for a large swath of metro Atlanta — and another for the rest of the state.

Data centers over 300,000 square feet or covering more than 200 acres in the ARC’s 11-county territory would need to file the required information. In “rural” parts of metro Atlanta counties and the rest of the state, only projects over 500,000 square feet would have to go through the process.

Metro Atlanta is the No. 2 market for data centers in the U.S. and last year, metro Atlanta was the country’s top market for data center leasing, according to real estate services firm CBRE.

While many state and local leaders have cheered data center development and the gusher of tax revenue they bring, many neighbors of the sprawling complexes have raised concerns about their rapid expansion and demands on water and power supplies.

