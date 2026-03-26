Business

One of metro Atlanta’s best-known companies names new leader

David Duncan, a veteran of Koch Inc. companies, will lead the paper and packaging giant Georgia-Pacific.
Georgia-Pacific Center in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy Chil & Co for Georgia-Pacific)
Georgia-Pacific Center in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy Chil & Co for Georgia-Pacific)
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58 minutes ago

One of metro Atlanta’s biggest employers has a new leader.

David Duncan is the new president and CEO of paper and packaging giant Georgia-Pacific, the company announced Thursday.

Duncan joined Georgia-Pacific in 2018 and most recently served as the executive vice president of the company’s consumer products group.

David Duncan, executive vice president of Georgia-Pacific’s consumer products group, has been named the company's new president and CEO. He’s been with the company since 2018 in leadership roles and has 28 years of experience at Koch companies. (Courtesy of Georgia-Pacific)
David Duncan, executive vice president of Georgia-Pacific’s consumer products group, has been named the company's new president and CEO. He’s been with the company since 2018 in leadership roles and has 28 years of experience at Koch companies. (Courtesy of Georgia-Pacific)

Georgia-Pacific, which has about 30,000 employees, produces consumer brands like Angel Soft, Brawny and Dixie. The company is owned by Kansas-based Koch Inc., a multinational conglomerate with operations in energy, manufacturing and other sectors.

Georgia-Pacific’s previous CEO, Christian Fischer, retired at the end of October after about eight years leading the company. Koch executive Mark Luetters had been serving as interim CEO.

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Before joining Georgia-Pacific, Duncan worked at a variety of Koch companies, including serving as managing director for Koch Ventures and Koch Equity Development and chief financial officer for Koch Minerals.

“I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization full of talented and dedicated people who work together across Georgia-Pacific to deliver results every day,” Duncan said in a statement.

With Duncan taking the CEO role, Vivek Joshi, the current president of the consumer tissue, towel and napkins business, will become the new executive vice president of the consumer products business.

About the Author

Mirtha Donastorg is a reporter on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s business team focusing on Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta’s HBCUs.

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