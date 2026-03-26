One of metro Atlanta’s best-known companies names new leader

David Duncan, a veteran of Koch Inc. companies, will lead the paper and packaging giant Georgia-Pacific.

David Duncan, a veteran of Koch Inc. companies, will lead the paper and packaging giant Georgia-Pacific.

David Duncan is the new president and CEO of paper and packaging giant Georgia-Pacific, the company announced Thursday.

One of metro Atlanta’s biggest employers has a new leader.

Duncan joined Georgia-Pacific in 2018 and most recently served as the executive vice president of the company’s consumer products group.

David Duncan, executive vice president of Georgia-Pacific’s consumer products group, has been named the company's new president and CEO. He’s been with the company since 2018 in leadership roles and has 28 years of experience at Koch companies. (Courtesy of Georgia-Pacific)

Georgia-Pacific, which has about 30,000 employees, produces consumer brands like Angel Soft, Brawny and Dixie. The company is owned by Kansas-based Koch Inc., a multinational conglomerate with operations in energy, manufacturing and other sectors.

Georgia-Pacific’s previous CEO, Christian Fischer, retired at the end of October after about eight years leading the company. Koch executive Mark Luetters had been serving as interim CEO.