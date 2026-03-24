Business Is Atlanta’s international terminal a security line shortcut? Not so simple. With the ongoing DHS funding lapse, Atlanta’s smaller terminal hasn’t always been a safe bet. Short security lines at the international terminal inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown stood in contrast with the lines at the domestic terminal on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

For frequent flyers out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, there has been a quietly-guarded secret. If you’re not checking a bag, travelers can pass through the security lines in the smaller — often quieter — international terminal off I-75 and still access the domestic concourses via the Plane Train.

In the last week, however, the riskiness of that perceived shortcut has become clear. So many people tried to bypass hourslong lines at domestic Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoints in recent days via the international side, that lines there at times were even worse than domestic. The smaller international terminal has far less TSA staffing and security screening capacity than the domestic side. (It also sometimes struggles with spotty cell and Wi-Fi service.) Of all Atlanta travelers passing through TSA’s departure checkpoints in the first six weeks of 2026, a little more than 15% of them used the international terminal, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of TSA throughput data.

Social media posts on Sunday depicted hourslong waits in the international terminal. Last week, airport officials sent out a formal missive warning domestic travelers against using the international checkpoints.

But by Monday afternoon, the AJC observed short lines at the smaller terminal. Alex Haines, a traveler bound for Austin, Texas, on Monday afternoon successfully leveraged the shortcut that morning. Travelers line up all the way to the end and circle back on the sidewalks for TSA security checks early Monday morning at the domestic terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 23, 2026. TSA officers have been working without pay for weeks during the partial government shutdown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The security line was basically nonexistent at the international terminal. His flight didn’t leave until late that afternoon. “Now we just have to wait,” he told the AJC. Ultimately, as the airport’s live wait times tracking system has been down for days, it’s difficult to predict which situation passengers might be walking into.