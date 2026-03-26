Braves announce agreement with Xfinity

The Atlanta Braves logo is shown above the entrance to the Coors Light Chop House during the Atlanta Braves preseason media day at Truist Park, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

BravesVision, which will air pregame, postgame and live game telecasts, will be available on Xfinity beginning Friday.

BravesVision, which will air pregame, postgame and live game telecasts, will be available on Xfinity beginning Friday.

BravesVision, which will air pregame, postgame and live-game telecasts, will be available on Xfinity beginning Friday. Games will be available for Xfinity TV customers on channel 1254 in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and western North Carolina.

The Braves and Comcast announced Thursday a distribution agreement to provide the BravesVision network to its Xfinity customers.

Announced in February, BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season. The BravesVision pregame show, “Braves On Deck,” and postgame show, “Braves Postgame,” will offer news, analysis and a look at the game-day experience at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. “Braves On Deck” will begin at 6 p.m. ahead of Friday’s opener against the Royals.

Viewers will have multiple options to watch Braves games without blackout restrictions through cable, satellite and streaming service providers, as well as direct-to-consumer streaming on Braves.TV and over the air in partnership with Gray Media.

Additional details are available at Braves.com/watch.