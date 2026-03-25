Business Home Depot CEO Ted Decker saw his total compensation rise in 2025 The retailer’s top executive made about 4% more last year. Ted Decker, who has served as the company's top executive since 2022, is navigating Home Depot through a challenging economic environment. (AJC file photo)

Ted Decker, Home Depot chair, president and CEO, made almost $16.2 million in total compensation in 2025 — a year the Vinings-based retailer saw net profit decline amid a tepid housing market. Decker’s total compensation included a $1.4 million salary, about $9.6 million in stock awards, nearly $2.7 million in non-equity incentives and roughly $2.5 million in stock award options and other compensation.

His total compensation was up about 4% from $15.6 million in 2024. Decker has served as top executive since 2022. Home Depot said in a proxy statement released Monday that it links executive pay with company performance, with more than 90% of the CEO compensation “at risk and in large part contingent” on hitting objectives. “We believe that this alignment motivates our executives to achieve our key financial and strategic goals, creating long-term shareholder value,” the proxy statement said. A Home Depot spokesperson declined to answer further questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. RELATED Home Depot continues buying spree, plans to acquire business aimed at pros In contrast to Decker, the proxy statement said Home Depot’s median-paid associate, an hourly employee, earned total compensation of $37,881 in 2025.

The company in the proxy statement said it has continued to invest in its associates, including bonus payments of $288.4 million in fiscal year 2025 and equity awards to field leadership.

Last year, Home Depot grappled with a sluggish housing market that reduced demand for larger renovation projects. Customers were also worried about economic conditions such as inflation and a cooling labor market, executives have said. In February, Home Depot reported its net earnings declined to $14.2 billion in fiscal year 2025, down 4.4% from $14.8 billion in 2024. Its 2025 fiscal year ended Feb. 1. The company also said earlier this year it would eliminate about 800 corporate jobs and require workers back to the office five days a week. While profits took a hit last year, Home Depot continued to expand in 2025 by building new stores, growing its market share and increasing sales 3.2% to $164.7 billion. The company has also invested heavily to grow its wallet share with professional contractors, including a $5.5 billion acquisition in 2025. On Tuesday, Home Depot announced yet another acquisition aimed at the professional contractor customer. Home Depot subsidiary SRS Distribution announced a deal to acquire Peachtree Corners-based Mingledorff’s, a wholesale distributor of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment and supplies.