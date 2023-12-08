FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Mild, partly cloudy and dry ahead of soggy weekend

That warming trend is sticking with us through the weekend, bringing with it widespread rain that starts Saturday.

“We’re talking about multiple rounds of rain for us,” Kramlich said. “It’s not just a one-time event. It starts to pick up Saturday, but really Sunday is the day you need to be weather aware. Heavy rainfall, even the potential for an isolated storm in the mix.”

As early as tomorrow morning, some light showers will be possible. Things should dry out a bit for the afternoon, but rain will return by nightfall as a cold front makes its way across the area. It’ll bring heavier rain with that chance for an isolated storm overnight into Sunday morning, Kramlich said.

“Also, we will have some very gusty winds,” she said. “Winds are really going to be ripping along the front.”

Winds could reach 20 to 25 mph ahead of the cold front. Behind it, wind gusts blowing in from the north could reach up to 30 mph.

“That’s really going to bring in some cold air,” Kramllich said.

Rain clouds should clear out by Sunday afternoon, and while highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s over the weekend, that cold front will cause temperatures to drop drastically. On Monday, the high will top out in the 40s. It won’t stay that way for long, though. By the latter half of next week, we’ll be back to more seasonable highs in the upper 50s.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.