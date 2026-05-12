CNN hunts for audiences beyond cable. Weather app is part of that strategy.

CNN Weather is CNN's first standalone lifestyle offering. Weather has long been a ratings and web traffic driver for news outlets. (CNN)

The free-to-use app, which has a green icon instead of CNN’s usual red, is the organization’s first standalone lifestyle product.

The free-to-use app, which has a green icon instead of CNN’s usual red, is the organization’s first standalone lifestyle product.

The CNN Weather app combines local forecasts and interactive radar with the news organization’s weather and climate reporting. It is currently available on the iOS app store in the United States.

CNN has launched a mobile weather app, the first in a planned suite of lifestyle products that expands CNN’s reach beyond breaking news.

The free-to-use app, which has a green icon instead of CNN’s usual red, is the organization’s first standalone lifestyle product. It builds off the launch of its new All Access subscription offering last October.

The news organization has spent the last several years bolstering its digital offerings as revenues from its traditional cable business have declined. CNN All Access was its second swing at a subscription-based streaming service, launching three years after CNN+ was killed as a casualty of the megamerger that formed CNN’s current parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

In a news release, Ben French, CNN’s senior vice president of new business, said the organization is creating a portfolio of lifestyle products “to help our audience navigate a complex world.”

Weather has long been a ratings and web traffic driver for news outlets. It is the only news topic followed often by most Americans, according to a 2024 study from the Pew Research Center. About two-thirds of U.S. adults say they often get news about local weather, double the share who often consume news about crime, the next most common topic.