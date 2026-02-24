Georgia Entertainment Scene Israeli consulate pulls support of Atlanta Jewish Film Festival over judge The consulate says the judge’s social media posts contain ‘antisemitic rhetoric.’ The 26th annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival runs through March 15. (Courtesy)

The consulate general of Israel covering the U.S. Southeast on Friday pulled its partnership and financial support of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival after accusing the festival of not removing a judge “who has publicly shared antisemitic and anti-Israel content,” according to a social media post. In the midst of its 26th annual run, which began Feb. 18 and goes until March 15, the nonprofit group posted an apology Sunday night on social media.

"The festival fell short in our internal processes regarding the recent jury matter," the AJFF said in a social post. "We regret and share in the depth of concern expressed by members of our community and the distress it has caused." Social media posts by Atlanta Jewish Film Festival judge Anwar Karim caused the Israeli consulate general office representing the southeastern United States to pull support of the festival. This is the bio of Karim on the AJFF website in which he judges human rights-themed movies. (Screenshot from AJFF website) The AJFF acknowledged and accepted responsibility for "clear deficiencies, gaps, and adherence issues in our existing organizational processes and policies" regarding antisemitism and related topics. It promised to review its policies regarding how it selects its judges in the future. It also said it appreciates "the longstanding relationship we have shared and we remain open to continued dialogue" with the consulate.

The local consulate, which is led by Eitan Weiss, did not respond to a query Monday from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on whether the AJFF’s apology was enough to bring the consulate back to the table.

None of the AJFF’s statements posted on social media identify who the judge in question is, but one of the three judges for films focused on human rights was Anwar Karim, a Morehouse College student and acting president of the Morehouse Muslim Student Association. Karim declined to comment to the AJC. Weiss told Southern Jewish Life that when he saw the festival program, he was surprised to see Karim wearing a green kaffiyeh, which symbolizes Palestinian solidarity. The consulate checked Karim’s social posts and found a “problematic past.” Karim judging the human rights category in a Jewish film festival, Weiss said, was “a disgrace.” In a Feb. 18, 2024, video that is no longer on Karim’s Instagram but is still available on Vimeo, Karim read his poem “Devils’ Work” in which he says, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

That's a common phrase supporters of Palestine use calling for the freedom of Palestinians under occupation, but for critics and pro-Israel groups, it's often seen as a call for an elimination of Israel. In the video, Karim criticized Israel multiple times, comparing its actions in Gaza to the Trail of Tears in the United States when the government forcibly removed Native Americans from the Southeast. "Babies being killed after having no access to meals and the leaders of Israel saying let them die," Karim said. "How you step aside and let it fly, when you see this genocide that's been going on for years like 75 (years) and the fast spread of lies is only on the rise. Israel said they settled now just colonized." In the poem, he also said, "Step onto your porch, women, men and children being murdered just for sport, but remember when in court they took your land by force … How dare they use the star to justify the occupation?" Karim in the video also argued that Israel stole land to form the country in 1948: "If you had to steal that, understand it's not a national homeland, how you show that romance. What's a Zionist, a white supremacist trying to pose as a nomad."

The consulate said in its statement that “the spread of misinformation and antisemitic rhetoric undermines the integrity of the festival and should disqualify them (the judge) from participating in any aspect of the related events.” Weiss told Southern Jewish Life that the consulate gave the AJFF time to review Karim’s posts before festival judging began. AJFF decided to keep him on as a juror. After the consulate’s announcement Friday, the AJFF said after reviewing his social media posts, “we concluded that the student could participate appropriately within the structure of our deliberations.” The AJFF said Friday it invited Karim “based on a strong recommendation, academic focus, engagement with film, and demonstrated interest in bridge building through storytelling.” On Monday, the AJFF said “our work has always centered on bridge-building through Jewish storytelling and film, and that commitment remains unchanged. At the same time, we recognize that growth requires reflection, and we are committed to thoughtful evaluation and continued dialogue in the weeks ahead.” The festival has multiple levels of sponsors and about 600 donors in total. The Israeli consulate this year is listed at the “partner” level, which means a donation of up to $5,000.