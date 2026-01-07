Georgia Entertainment Scene Comedy veteran to open club at Ponce City Market later this year Whiplash will be run by former Laughing Skull Lounge operator Marshall Chiles. Marshall Chiles, former operator of Laughing Skull Lounge in Midtown, is opening standup comedy club Whiplash in the former City Winery restaurant space above the concert venue at Ponce City Market in Atlanta. He hopes to open in mid-2026. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

New comedy club Whiplash is set to open later this year at Ponce City Market in the space above City Winery. Marshall Chiles, who operated Laughing Skull Lounge in Midtown for 16 years, gave The Atlanta Journal-Constitution an exclusive tour of the 6,000-square-foot space behind Dancing Goats Coffee Shop. He signed a 10-year lease Dec. 31, with an option to extend another five years.

Chiles said he and his investors are pumping an unspecified seven-figure amount into fixing up the location with the goal of opening Whiplash by June. RELATED From 2021: Laughing Skull owner starts new comedy club at Battery Omni Marshall Chiles stands on the spot where the elevated stage will be for his new Whiplash Comedy Club at Ponce City Market on Jan. 5, 2026. (Rodney Ho/AJC) “We are positioning this as a high-end comedy club,” said Chiles Monday inside the space, which has been empty since City Winery shut down its upstairs restaurant in 2021 while keeping its event venue and bar downstairs open. Chiles said Whiplash will likely directly compete with Laughing Skull, which is attached to popular burger joint Vortex Bar & Grill, less than 2 miles west in Midtown. Chiles launched Laughing Skull in 2009, building it into a home for up-and-coming Atlanta comics, but unexpectedly lost his job there last year when new owners came in.

RELATED The Vortex in Atlanta changes ownership after three decades He plans to host up to 25 shows a week at Whiplash, far more than he did at Laughing Skull, in part because he’ll have two rooms instead of one: the 130-seat “Main Squeeze” and a 44-seat “Side Piece.” Similar to Laughing Skull, he will schedule a mix of stand-up comic headlining shows, open mic nights and showcases featuring multiple professional comics.

He even plans to host 1 a.m. shows. “We don’t seem to have a lot of late-night entertainment options anymore,” he said. Whiplash will also have a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio, a full bar and food options like flatbreads, quesadillas and sliders. “We’ll have a better arrangement at Whiplash” than Laughing Skull, Chiles said. “I’ll be able to charge less for tickets because there’ll be more seats. Parking is cheaper and security here is amazing.” Bob Place (left), general manager of Laughing Skull Lounge (seen here with Ian Aber, booking agent for Laughing Skull) says that "two clubs in competition will only make both clubs better." (Courtesy)

Ian Aber, booking agent for Laughing Skull since 2019 and a working comic himself, said Laughing Skull had its best grossing week ever at the end of 2025. “We’re not slowing down or letting off the gas at all,” added Laughing Skull general manager Bob Place, who worked with Chiles for 13 years and considers him a mentor. “I think two clubs in competition will only make both clubs better. It will be good for the comedy scene to have two dope clubs. I have no bad wishes for him.” Chiles found the Whiplash space last summer, but the deal took several months to close. Ponce City Market gave him early access to the space to design a basic layout of what the club would look like. On Monday, there was blue painters’ tape on the floor outlining where walls will eventually go. “I’ve had a lot of time to think about this,” he said. Ponce City Market was impressed with Chiles’ experience and vision for Whiplash, said Adam Schwegman, director and head of retail leasing for Jamestown, which owns the 12-year-old mixed-space development.

“We like that comedy can draw not just local but a regional kind of crowd,” Schwegman said. “And people who eat dinner there can stick around for a show.” RELATED Atlanta Patio Pick: The show goes on at City Winery He also said Whiplash complements City Winery, which opened in 2016 and has a larger 350-seat space but largely hosts musicians with the occasional comedian like George Lopez later this month. Chiles (left) poses with actor/comedian Hannibal Buress after a taping of Buress' podcast at Laughing Skull. (Rodney Ho/AJC FILE) Chiles has a quarter-century history in comedy. In 2000, he was a road comic who paid the bills selling websites when the owners of the now-shuttered Funny Farm in Roswell offered him the opportunity to run the club. It was part of Startime Entertainment, which also featured a sports bar, go-karts, a minigolf course and an arcade. Over the next decade, Chiles said he learned to negotiate with comedy agents and talent such as Bob Saget, Tommy Chong, Tig Notaro, Jeff Garlin and Richard Lewis.

When Startime went under in 2009, Chiles landed at the intimate 74-seat Laughing Skull space, which had been used for burlesque shows. The Benoit family, the Vortex owners at the time, gave him the space rent-free in exchange for liquor sales. Chiles struggled for a few months and was running low on cash, but said Jennifer Coolidge of “Legally Blonde” fame saved the day. He inserted fliers into the “Legally Blonde” musical program at the nearby Fox Theatre promoting six Coolidge stand-up shows, which all sold out. “We got some buzz,” he said. “The gay community embraced us. It was a big turning point.” He opened seven days a week, turning the space into a low-cost date night hot spot for customers and a place for working comics to hone material. Occasionally, big names popped in like Robin Williams, Dave Chappelle, Hannibal Buress, Joe Rogan and Amy Schumer. Kevin Hart in early 2020 spent several weeks at the space prepping for a Netflix comedy special. Chiles has a quarter-century history in comedy, both as a comic and as operator of Laughing Skull Lounge. (Lauren Grundhoefer)