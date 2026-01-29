Georgia Entertainment Scene 2026 free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom lineup covers Gen Z to Gen X The two-day festival takes place at Blackburn Park on March 28-29. The Cherry Blossom Festival on March 28-29 will feature acts, from left, Natasha Bedingfield, the Head and the Heart and Soul Asylum. (Associated Press, Rodney Ho/AJC)

The annual free Cherry Blossom Festival in Brookhaven on March 28-29 will feature acts appealing to everyone from Gen Z to Gen X. The Saturday headliner at Blackburn Park will be indie folk act the Head and the Heart. The Seattle band, which has 3.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, has released six albums since 2011 with a raft of hits on adult alternative stations, such as “All We Ever Knew,” “Honeybee” and “Another Story.”

RELATED CMA Award winners among headliners for inaugural Atlanta Braves fest The band last performed in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery in June. Minneapolis rock band Soul Asylum, which reached its peak popularity in the 1990s with hits including “Runaway Train,” “Somebody to Shove” and “Misery,” will also perform Saturday. The band, which has 2.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, most recently performed in Atlanta in September at Terminal West Max McNown — pictured at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December — will be the youngest headliner in the Cherry Blossom Festival’s nine-year history. (Owen Sweeney/AP)

Sunday’s headliner is up-and-coming country singer Max McNown, who is 24.

Last year, the estimated audience over two days was 61,000, he said. “It’s grown every year except for COVID year in 2021,” he said. “Success breeds success.” The festival also features an artists market, children’s area, classic car show, food trucks and a 5K that happens a week earlier on March 21. The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in 2025 featured pop and R&B act Boyz II Men as a headliner. (Rodney Ho/AJC 2025) Headliners at the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival from past years: 2018: Keith Anderson, Craig Morgan, Edwin McCain, Five for Fighting

2019: The Wallflowers, Smash Mouth, the Spin Doctors, the Romantics 2020: Canceled because of COVID-19 (Rachel Platten and Better Than Ezra were scheduled headliners) 2021: Rick Springfield, the Revivalists, the Amy Ray Band, Better Than Ezra, Jagged Edge, Brian Littrell 2022: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Drivin N Cryin, Anderson East, Howie Day 2023: Band of Horses, Hanson, the Fray, Don McLean, All-4-One