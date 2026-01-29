Georgia Entertainment Scene

2026 free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom lineup covers Gen Z to Gen X

The two-day festival takes place at Blackburn Park on March 28-29.
The Cherry Blossom Festival on March 28-29 will feature acts, from left, Natasha Bedingfield, the Head and the Heart and Soul Asylum. (Associated Press, Rodney Ho/AJC)
The Cherry Blossom Festival on March 28-29 will feature acts, from left, Natasha Bedingfield, the Head and the Heart and Soul Asylum. (Associated Press, Rodney Ho/AJC)
By
33 minutes ago

The annual free Cherry Blossom Festival in Brookhaven on March 28-29 will feature acts appealing to everyone from Gen Z to Gen X.

The Saturday headliner at Blackburn Park will be indie folk act the Head and the Heart. The Seattle band, which has 3.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, has released six albums since 2011 with a raft of hits on adult alternative stations, such as “All We Ever Knew,” “Honeybee” and “Another Story.”

RELATED
CMA Award winners among headliners for inaugural Atlanta Braves fest

The band last performed in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery in June.

Minneapolis rock band Soul Asylum, which reached its peak popularity in the 1990s with hits including “Runaway Train,” “Somebody to Shove” and “Misery,” will also perform Saturday. The band, which has 2.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, most recently performed in Atlanta in September at Terminal West

Max McNown — pictured at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December — will be the youngest headliner in the Cherry Blossom Festival’s nine-year history. (Owen Sweeney/AP)
Max McNown — pictured at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December — will be the youngest headliner in the Cherry Blossom Festival’s nine-year history. (Owen Sweeney/AP)

Sunday’s headliner is up-and-coming country singer Max McNown, who is 24.

McNown, the youngest headliner in the festival’s nine-year history, has more than 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 2.6 million followers on TikTok, two EPs, one album and two charted country hits: “A Lot More Free” and “Better Me For You (Brown Eyes).” According to setlist.com, McNown has never headlined a show in metro Atlanta.

Sunday also features pop singer Natasha Bedingfield, who broke out with her singles “These Words” and “Unwritten” in 2004 and later followed up with “Love Like This” and “Pocketful of Sunshine.” Her Spotify count eclipses the other acts with nearly 19 million monthly listeners. She last appeared in Atlanta in 2022 at the Fox Theatre as host of a “Masked Singer” tour.

RELATED
Atlanta music couple stays in tune by making art happen

The Cherry Blossom Festival’s $450,000 talent budget was about the same as last year, according to Brookhaven spokesperson Burke Brennan. Live entertainment company Live Nation helps the city book talent, he noted.

Last year, the estimated audience over two days was 61,000, he said. “It’s grown every year except for COVID year in 2021,” he said. “Success breeds success.”

The festival also features an artists market, children’s area, classic car show, food trucks and a 5K that happens a week earlier on March 21.

The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in 2025 featured pop and R&B act Boyz II Men as a headliner. (Rodney Ho/AJC 2025)
The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in 2025 featured pop and R&B act Boyz II Men as a headliner. (Rodney Ho/AJC 2025)

Headliners at the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival from past years:

2018: Keith Anderson, Craig Morgan, Edwin McCain, Five for Fighting

2019: The Wallflowers, Smash Mouth, the Spin Doctors, the Romantics

2020: Canceled because of COVID-19 (Rachel Platten and Better Than Ezra were scheduled headliners)

2021: Rick Springfield, the Revivalists, the Amy Ray Band, Better Than Ezra, Jagged Edge, Brian Littrell

2022: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Drivin N Cryin, Anderson East, Howie Day

2023: Band of Horses, Hanson, the Fray, Don McLean, All-4-One

2024: Barenaked Ladies, Live, Lisa Loeb, Sister Hazel

2025: Boyz II Men, O.A.R., Gavin DeGraw

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Brookhaven will include a Kidz Zone with plenty of fun activities. (Courtesy of Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival)
The Cherry Blossom Festival in Brookhaven will include a Kidz Zone with plenty of fun activities. (Courtesy of Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival)

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

Artists to Watch 2026
ARTISTS TO WATCH

Here are 4 Atlanta musicians you should have on your radar in 2026

2h ago
AJC INTERVIEW

Georgia Tech professor headed to the Grammys for Black poetry-inspired works

CMA Award winners among headliners for inaugural Atlanta Braves fest

Keep Reading

Popular rock band among headliners for Atlanta’s 2026 SweetWater 420 Fest

CMA Award winners among headliners for inaugural Atlanta Braves fest

Here are 4 Atlanta musicians you should have on your radar in 2026

2h ago

Featured

FBI raids Fulton County election office seeking ballots from Trump’s 2020 loss
DEVELOPING STORY

FBI raids Fulton County election office seeking ballots from Trump’s 2020 loss

Students claimed fewer than half of budgeted Georgia Promise scholarships

Here’s why I’ve eaten a salad every day since August and what I’ve learned