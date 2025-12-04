Georgia Entertainment Scene New tennis exhibition, The Atlanta Cup, features Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton The Gas South event will also include No. 1 women’s player Aryna Sabalenka and Australian men’s player Nick Kyrgios The new Atlanta Cup exhibition at Gas South Arena will feature popular tennis players Naomi Osaka (left) and Ben Shelton, who was born in Atlanta and competed in the Atlanta Open twice. (AP)

After the ATP Tour killed off the Atlanta Open after 15 years last year, the city known for a thriving tennis culture was bereft of pro tennis. So Jason Dolan, a former advertising executive, wanted to fill the void.

The Tennis Channel, Dolan added, will air the matches starting at 7 p.m.

“I want this to be a night for Atlantans in different tennis leagues to celebrate all together,” he said, whether it’s USTA, ALTA or amateur flex leagues like Ultimate and T2. “I also appreciate the pros that work in this community and make a living. I am amazed by the level of coaching we have here.” FILE - Nick Kyrgios of Australia will play Ben Shelton on Saturday in Atlanta. (Ng Han Guan/AP) Dolan’s first move in the spring was to call EVOLVE, a talent and sports management company launched in 2022 and co-founded by Osaka. EVOLVE also reps Sabalenka and Kyrgios. “The agents were amazingly easy to work with,” Dolan said. “I wanted the right star power.” Shelton, who was born in Atlanta and competed in the Atlanta Open twice, said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was “special to be back and take part in this exhibition. I can’t wait to get on the court there and play in front of the fans and family I have in Atlanta.”

Atlanta resident and former pro tennis player Luke Jensen will provide play-by-play, and recently retired player Chris Eubanks, who grew up in Atlanta, will emcee. Dolan, a longtime advertising executive, moved to metro Atlanta from New Jersey in 2020 and at age 46 began playing tennis for the first time since he was a teenager. “I fell in love with it,” he said. He is funding the entire event himself. As of Thursday morning, he had sold more than 75% of the tickets and said he expects to break even. Dolan hopes to make the Atlanta Cup an annual event. “So many people have reached out across tennis, not just in Atlanta but around the country, with support and asking how to help,” he said.