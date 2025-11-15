15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
The fun includes Callanwolde’s Winter House and Zoo Atlanta’s Illumination Nights.
Lanterns of exotic animals are viewable on a trail throughout Zoo Atlanta through Jan. 18. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
26 minutes ago
Looking for something to do this post-Thanksgiving Day weekend in Atlanta? You’ll have your choice of lots of holiday events, including Winter House at the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center and Atlanta Christkindl Market in Lawrenceville. Illuminights at the Zoo is also underway, giving you the chance to see lanterns of exotic animals.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Spectacular lanterns of exotic animals and vibrant scenes will be viewable on a mile-long trail, and guests can also enjoy hot cocoa or signature holiday cocktails (age 21 and over) and roast marshmallows around fire pits.
Continuing 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, running through Jan. 18. $17.99 and up, free for children 2 and under. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.
Join in the fun with The Battery’s eight annual tree lighting, which features entertainment including a performance from the A-Town A-List, an appearance by the Atlanta Braves’ mascot Blooper and a grand entrance featuring Santa. The tree lighting will take place at approximately 7 p.m., and guests are invited to stay and watch the movie “Rise of the Guardians” on the Plaza Green.
5:30-8 p.m. Saturday. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1150.
Life University’s annual Lights of Life event in Marietta has over 1 million lights employed in whimsical displays, illuminated tunnels and more. When you’ve finished appreciating the lights, other activities such as carnival and train rides are available for a small charge.
Sunset (approximately 5:30 p.m.) until 9-10 p.m. continuing Friday through Jan. 31. Cars and trucks $15, buses $30, small additional charges for additional activities. Life University Campus, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 770-426-2600.
Marietta's Strand Theatre presents a sing-along screening of "The Sound of Music" on Sunday. (Photo courtesy 20th Century Fox/TNS)
Callanwolde’s annual Winter House celebration includes artistic workshops, ticketed performances, Santa experiences, a holiday artist market, historic tours and activities such as board games and holiday story times.
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdayand 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. Free admission with fees for select workshops and performances. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.
WildWoods: Aglow at Fernbank museum of natural history creates a nighttime wonderland filled with larger-than-life sights on Friday and Saturday plus additional dates. (Photo courtesy of Fernbank)
Bring the kids to meet Santa and take pictures, enjoy cookies and milk, see stilt walkers and more. Guests are also encouraged to shop around downtown Decatur for Small Business Saturday and have purchases wrapped for free.
Take your kids from pre-K to third grade to this Georgia Ensemble Theatre performance that’s based on the bestselling picture book of the same name. After the show, guests can meet in the lobby for a make-and-take dragon craft.
The annual holiday festival, which benefits anti-trafficking programs, returns with decorated trees, live entertainment including a Jimmy Buffett tribute, vendors, children’s activities including the Pink Pig and more.
Continuing Friday-Sunday. $16.39-$21.55, $5 for Pink Pig rides. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 678-783-4455.