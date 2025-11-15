Arts & Entertainment 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend The fun includes Callanwolde’s Winter House and Zoo Atlanta’s Illumination Nights. Lanterns of exotic animals are viewable on a trail throughout Zoo Atlanta through Jan. 18. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC

Looking for something to do this post-Thanksgiving Day weekend in Atlanta? You’ll have your choice of lots of holiday events, including Winter House at the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center and Atlanta Christkindl Market in Lawrenceville. Illuminights at the Zoo is also underway, giving you the chance to see lanterns of exotic animals. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Illuminights at the Zoo Spectacular lanterns of exotic animals and vibrant scenes will be viewable on a mile-long trail, and guests can also enjoy hot cocoa or signature holiday cocktails (age 21 and over) and roast marshmallows around fire pits. Continuing 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, running through Jan. 18. $17.99 and up, free for children 2 and under. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453. Piedmont Holiday Market

Listen to holiday music as you shop for gift items from approximately 175 artists and buy holiday trees and wreaths.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Piedmont Park, 1215 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre will perform "The Nutcracker" from Friday through Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre)

"The Nutcracker" Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre performs the holiday classic ballet throughout Thanksgiving weekend. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. $25-$42.50. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 678-287-9020.

Tree Lighting at The Battery Atlanta Join in the fun with The Battery’s eight annual tree lighting, which features entertainment including a performance from the A-Town A-List, an appearance by the Atlanta Braves’ mascot Blooper and a grand entrance featuring Santa. The tree lighting will take place at approximately 7 p.m., and guests are invited to stay and watch the movie “Rise of the Guardians” on the Plaza Green. 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1150. Lights of Life Life University’s annual Lights of Life event in Marietta has over 1 million lights employed in whimsical displays, illuminated tunnels and more. When you’ve finished appreciating the lights, other activities such as carnival and train rides are available for a small charge.

Sunset (approximately 5:30 p.m.) until 9-10 p.m. continuing Friday through Jan. 31. Cars and trucks $15, buses $30, small additional charges for additional activities. Life University Campus, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 770-426-2600. Marietta's Strand Theatre presents a sing-along screening of "The Sound of Music" on Sunday. (Photo courtesy 20th Century Fox/TNS)

Holiday Movies at the Strand Sing along to songs in the classic movie "The Sound of Music," and come 30 minutes early for a pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ. 3 p.m. Sunday. $15.44. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Winter House Callanwolde’s annual Winter House celebration includes artistic workshops, ticketed performances, Santa experiences, a holiday artist market, historic tours and activities such as board games and holiday story times. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. Free admission with fees for select workshops and performances. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. WildWoods: Aglow at Fernbank museum of natural history creates a nighttime wonderland filled with larger-than-life sights on Friday and Saturday plus additional dates. (Photo courtesy of Fernbank) WildWoods: Aglow

Experience the museum after hours and see WildWoods: Aglow outdoors, a nighttime wonderland with an interactive tulip poplar pod, larger-than-life incandescent mushrooms, luminous dandelions and more. Continuing 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus additional dates. $29.95. Fernbank museum of natural history, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. Santa on the Square Bring the kids to meet Santa and take pictures, enjoy cookies and milk, see stilt walkers and more. Guests are also encouraged to shop around downtown Decatur for Small Business Saturday and have purchases wrapped for free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Decatur Square, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur. 678-615-0915.

“An Alpharetta Holiday” The Alpharetta Symphony performs holiday music, including hits, carols and a classical piece or two. 3 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. $26.50-$41.50. Innovation Academy, 125 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. School’s Out: Christmas Party Llama Adults and kids are welcome to paint a festive, whimsical llama on Family Day.

1-3 p.m. Friday. $30. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road, #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051. “Dragons Love Tacos” Take your kids from pre-K to third grade to this Georgia Ensemble Theatre performance that’s based on the bestselling picture book of the same name. After the show, guests can meet in the lobby for a make-and-take dragon craft. 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Adults $29, seniors $25, students $19. Act3 Playhouse, 6285-R Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs. 770-641-1260. Ride the Pink Pig at the annual Georgia Festival of Trees, which continues Friday through Sunday. (Photo courtesy of the Georgia Festival of Trees)

Georgia Festival of Trees The annual holiday festival, which benefits anti-trafficking programs, returns with decorated trees, live entertainment including a Jimmy Buffett tribute, vendors, children’s activities including the Pink Pig and more. Continuing Friday-Sunday. $16.39-$21.55, $5 for Pink Pig rides. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 678-783-4455. “Christmas Canteen” Aurora Theatre’s original “Christmas Canteen” show returns for a 30th season with music, comedy skits and dance numbers.