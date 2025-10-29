Georgia Entertainment Scene Think you have paranormal activity? Call Georgia Paranormal Investigations ‘This isn’t for the faint of heart,’ says the group leader. Paranormal investigator Philip Wyatt posed for a photograph in his home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2025. He has been investigating paranormal events for 15 years, a pursuit that began after personal experiences sparked his interest. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Philip Wyatt, a Buckhead hairdresser by trade, also has a side interest that is more unusual than, say, knitting or pickleball: He seeks spirit activity as the head of Georgia Paranormal Investigations. The volunteer group solicits clients via social media and website georgiaparanormalinvestigations.net, though Wyatt isn't even sure calling them "clients" is proper since the group doesn't charge anything for its services.

"It's more like a passion or a calling," said Wyatt. "This is not a profession."

While he said he's a medium who can talk to spirits, that isn't a requirement for the other eight team members who help him with investigations. "Everyone on our team really, at some point in their lives, had paranormal experience that was a catalyst to getting into the paranormal investigation world," he said.

Tiffany Frazier, an Atlanta author of paranormal romances who once saw an unexplained shadowy figure as a child, said she sought out local groups online to help make her books more accurate. "I needed to understand how the equipment worked and do the field justice," she said.

Wyatt sensed her interest and asked her to join the team in 2023. "Philip has a knack for remaining grounded, and that's critical when investigating," Frazier said. "Philip's goal is to make sure every explainable explanation is looked at first. Then and only then does he allow for paranormal explanations."

Wyatt is well aware of skeptics. In a recent Gallup poll, only 39% of respondents said they believe in ghosts. But that is up from 32% in 2005. He thinks the growth in ghost hunting shows on networks like the Travel Channel over the past two decades may have had an impact.

"People are more open-minded now than older generations," Wyatt said. Still, the stigma lingers. Sometimes people don't want their neighbors to know what's happening, so they request GPI arrive without identifying T-shirts. "We'll pull into their garages and shut the door before unloading equipment," he said.

And he doesn't love the way many shows portray ghosts as evil. To him, that isn't the case. Most ghosts, he said, are benign.

"Our No. 1 goal is to educate the public," Frazier said. "Not everything is evil or demonic. TV shows tend to embellish. Most of our investigations are boring. We're often bored. We're there to gather data. We're not there to make a scene."

Wyatt said the "scientific community does not consider paranormal investigation a science. Scientifically, you can't prove the human consciousness exists after bodily death. So what we're doing is based on hypotheses and theories."

He himself saw his first ghost as a 9-year-old growing up in the mid-1970s in a religious household in tiny Statesville, North Carolina.

"I saw this figure of a woman standing next to my bed," he said. "I started screaming bloody murder. My mom came in and got frustrated. 'Stop making things up!'" he recalled her saying.

After that, whenever he saw a figure who wasn't supposed to be there, "I kind of ignored it. I didn't talk about it. I pushed it aside until I got older. And we didn't have the internet back then. Our tiny library didn't have books on the subject."

He grew up, moved to Atlanta and opened The Philip Wyatt Salon in Buckhead about a quarter century ago.

Wyatt eventually began reading about paranormal activity. "I used to go on ghost tours and ghost hunts for fun," he said. "That is different than paranormal investigating. Ghost hunting is thrill seeking. You don't do any kind of research. I'm interested in the science aspect of it."

His group, which he began four years ago, doesn't just take any client. They hold Zoom calls and seek more details. They glean motivations. They have them fill out a questionnaire.

People who seek GPI out often "just want to know that whatever is going on in their house, they're not imagining it," Wyatt said. "We do not guarantee anything. We're not exterminators. We're evidence gatherers."

The investigation usually takes several hours. Wyatt uses different equipment to pick up abnormalities that may indicate paranormal activity. He measures unusual shifts in radiation, temperature and sound.