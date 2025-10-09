Rediscovering the ‘Lost and Found’ work of Atlanta photographer Al Clayton

Jennie will also appear at this weekend’s Atlanta Pride celebrations in Piedmont Park, selling prints and buttons emblazoned with affirmative messages and images from Al Clayton’s work.

“In all of these (photographs), it seems that the through line is that he was very unobtrusive, so he gained people’s trust,” said Oglethorpe University Museum of Art director Elizabeth Peterson Jennings, who co-curated the current exhibit “Al Clayton Photography: Lost and Found.”

“But he seemed to be particularly interested in people who were a little offbeat or in the margins,” said Jennings, who co-curated with Noah Dake, a 2023 graduate of Oglethorpe’s art history and studio art program.

Al Clayton’s imperative to not judge and to embrace the world with open arms is one of the narratives running through the exhibition. “Lost and Found” focuses on the club kids and drag queens that made 1980s Atlanta — from the evidence of these photos — a beacon of creativity and fabulousness.

