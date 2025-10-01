Mystery solved: Agatha’s A Taste of Mystery dinner theater lives in new form

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

For generations of Atlantans, Agatha’s A Taste of Mystery was the place to celebrate birthdays and to impress out-of-town guests. Opened in 1988 across from the Fox Theatre, the dinner theater was listed in just about every guidebook for visitors, even attracting celebrities for five-course dinners and interactive performances.

The dinner theater became a place where rising actors could get their start. Some would remain in the cast for years, even after finding larger roles in theaters such as Dad’s Garage and the Alliance Theatre or in Georgia’s growing film community. Agatha’s alumnus Randy Havens, for example, would go on to appear on “Stranger Things,” and Amber Nash lent her voice to the popular animated series “Archer.”

