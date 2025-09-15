Save for Promo Examples

BROUGHT TO YOU BY AGING IN ATL Do you have questions for yourself, a parent or a relative about aging? This event is for you Join the AJC for an informative event about aging well in Atlanta. Hear from healthcare and wellness experts and learn ways to maximize your local pharmacy. Get educated on the best ways to manage your estate and avoid costly pitfalls. Learn how to make sure your wishes on important healthcare decisions are known and easily executed by loved ones. Explore Medicare plans and learn how to avoid scams. We’re looking forward to seeing you Wednesday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Georgia International Convention Center. Register For Free Today