‘Love Island USA’ star mingles with fans at Buckhead nightclub

“He said he was going to wear it to the airport tomorrow,” Whitlow said.

“Love Island USA” features single men and women searching for love in a Fiji villa — and a chance to win up to $100,000 if viewers think their relationship is the strongest. Vansteenberghe and Carthen finished in second place.

Nic Vansteenbergh (center), a breakout star from Love Island USA season 7 and one half of the popular "Nicolandria" couple, invites his mom over to see gifts from fans during the meet-and-greet at District Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Miami native Vansteenberghe told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he hasn’t watched the show back yet because the shock of his newfound fame back in the real world traumatized him a bit. Eventually, he said, he will watch.

“And then as time went on, life just got so hectic,” he said. “I started focusing on my relationship and our business and our love and family — I hadn’t seen my family for months.”

Vansteenberghe and Carthen have received career boosts since appearing on the show. Both have modeled in several ad campaigns and Carthen is walking in New York Fashion Week.

Vansteenberghe has amassed large crowds as he tours the country, with several stops at colleges for “Greek Fest” events and other nightclub appearances. Video of a recent stop in Columbia, South Carolina, showed girls rushing Vansteenberghe’s car.

But he has taken it in stride. The 24-year-old posed for pictures, accepted gifts from strangers and danced atop the DJ booth at District Atlanta until nearly 2 a.m. Friday.

Tierra Reed, a 44-year-old metro-Atlanta resident, said after being cancer-free for eight years, this past summer was about doing things that bring her joy. That included embracing “Nicolandria Nation,” a community of people who supported Vansteenberghe and Carthen’s relationship throughout their time on the show.

