When announcing the North American leg in November, Stewart took to Instagram to clarify that he has “no desire to retire,” adding he’s just done with large-scale world tours.

Whatever the case may be, the 80-year-old gave metro Atlanta fans a show filled with hits, Las Vegas showman theatrics, stirring instrumentation and love for his peers.

Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher

A few minutes before 9 p.m., Stewart — with his spiky blonde hair and wearing a white suit jacket and black slacks — hit the stage. He breezed through hits like “Infatuation” and “My Heart Can’t Tell You No,” twisting, shimmying and putting his hands on hips along the way.

It didn’t take long in the show for Stewart to realize he was overdressed for Atlanta’s sweltering humidity.

“It’s ridiculously hot, but we’re ready for you,” Stewart said, before singing 1993’s “Having a Party.” “We’re having a party tonight.”

Although Stewart’s show included four outfit changes, none of them were fit for Atlanta heat. But he still managed to dazzle fans with a musical extravaganza that had all the flair of a Las Vegas residency.

At any given time, at least 10 people were on stage. His seven-piece band and five backup singers and dancers performed like opening acts in their own right — as Stewart gave them plenty of time for solos and dance breaks.

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC

In roughly 20 songs, Stewart’s signature rasp brought his hits on longing and heartbreak to life. For “The First Cut is the Deepest” the stage transformed into a starry night as Stewart’s hoarse vocals shined the brightest, making the 1970s recording about love’s disappointment sound poetic.

Similarly, with his performance of the No. 1 hit “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna be Alright),” Stewart’s soulful tone blared. And by the time he sang “Maggie,” another No. 1 hit, Stewart didn’t need to do any singing at all. Nearly everyone in the amphitheater were on their feet, singing along.

The good part about touring at 80 is the fact you can still tour at 80. The bad part about touring at 80 is realizing how many of your peers didn’t make it to do so.

A good chunk of Stewart’s show was dedicated to honoring his musician friends, many of whom are dead. Before singing “It Takes Two” (a 1991 duet with rock pioneer Tina Turner), Stewart took a few seconds to look at her picture that was plastered across the screen. Turner died in 2023 at the age of 83.

Stewart also paid homage to another pioneering figure and close friend: Ozzy Osbourne, who died last month. He was 76. During the show, Stewart dedicated his 1988 track “Forever Young” to Osbourne. His performance of the track was paired with an odd, seemingly AI-generated video of Osbourne with other deceased music legends like George Michael, Prince and Tupac.

Luckily, the off-putting sight didn’t last long.

Stewart performed other tributes to Christine McVie and Simply Red. For the former, he performed her version of “I’d Rather Go Blind,” originally recorded by soul legend Etta James. For the latter, Stewart (while wearing a red suit) sang, “If You Don’t Know Me by Now,” a cover by Philadelphia R&B group Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes.

Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher

His vocals were a balm for both tributes. But it was quite annoying to not see proper acknowledgment for the Black artists who originally performed the songs.

Despite the blip, Stewart didn’t miss a moment to delight the audience. Later in his set, he performed the sultry ’70s grooves like “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” and “Hot Legs,” kicking a soccer ball into the crowd for the former. He ended the show around 10:30 p.m. with the 1984 hit “Some Guys Have All the Luck.”

For an hour-and-a-half, Stewart gave Atlanta fans a night to remember — even if it might not happen again.