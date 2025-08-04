Credit: Photo courtesy of Zana Pouncey Credit: Photo courtesy of Zana Pouncey McDonald is a park ranger at Mason Mill Park as part of DeKalb County’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, and Pouncey was a park ranger at the Stonecrest’s Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve. The two initially met at the Environmental Educator Alliance Conference in March 2020 at Jekyll Island, on the eve of the global lockdown. Despite the terrors of the pandemic around them, they became good friends. “Though neither of us knew this, my plans for writing a new hiking guidebook were coming together at exactly the same time as Zana’s plans for changing jobs,” said McDonald. “I was looking for a co-author to partner with, and, when I found out that Zana — who is someone I trust, like and work well with, was between jobs — I reached out with a co-authorship proposal.” “It was very serendipitous that our paths continued to cross,” said Pouncey, who now works for the National Parks Conservation Association, a nonprofit watchdog of the National Park Service. “When I left my position at DeKalb County, Jonah approached me and asked about being a co-author for the books. [I knew] he’d written the original version 10 years ago and was making updates and, of course, I said yes.”

As Pouncey knew, McDonald was kind of a go-to expert for hiking anywhere in Georgia’s capital. In 2002, he hiked all of the Appalachian Trail, starting north and trekking south, eventually landing in Atlanta at the end of his epic journey. McDonald liked the city so much that he decided to settle in, and he soon started leading hikes and walks in metro area parks, leading him to publish “Hiking Atlanta’s Hidden Forests: Intown and Out” in 2014.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Jonah McDonald Credit: Photo courtesy of Jonah McDonald

After a further decade of rambling and exploring every urban nature nook and becoming a bit of a social media star for Atlanta nature lovers, McDonald decided it was time to turn the guidebook into a two-volume set. Knowing what a daunting task this would be as a father working a full-time job, McDonald needed some help, which is when he reached out to Pouncey.

“I think these books are better for having two people’s brains behind them,” said Pouncey. “We brought in our own ideas and perspectives that together made the books more robust. Jonah and I worked really well together, and I appreciated (his) organization and communication.”

The two had a common goal in mind: to meticulously map out as many trails and parks in the metro area as they could and help more people discover and confidently explore even the most obscure places. This meant McDonald and Pouncey personally visiting every park, preserve and trailhead featured in the new two-volume edition.

But more than geo-mapping and describing, McDonald and Pouncey also devised a rating system for the trails that included not just length and difficulty but also safety, public transit options, hidden gems and secret histories that few Atlanta hikers know about — such as the “mule” carving in the granite outcrop at Line Creek Nature Area in Peachtree City or the old bathtub trapped between two trees at Decatur’s Briarlake Forest Park.

But it wasn’t just Pouncey and McDonald turning this guidebook into a reality. The two enlisted more than 50 volunteers who helped with testing the hike routes that now appear in the books. Over two years, these friends, family members, colleagues and even some strangers beta-tested what Pouncey and McDonald had written, pointing out ambiguities in the text or maps and taking detailed notes.

Credit: (Handout) Credit: (Handout)

The result is a comprehensive pair of guidebooks on nature spots in Georgia’s capital. Seventy of these 126 hikes were not in the original guidebook and some — such as Clinton Nature Preserve, Lionel Hampton Beecher Hills Park and Lake Charlotte Nature Preserve off Moreland Avenue — have never been featured in any guidebook.

The two authors had their book launch at the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve on June 14 with a talk followed by a nature walk around the preserve.

“Now that everything’s finally finished, it’s really satisfying, and I feel proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Pouncey, who was exhausted by the (in total) three-year writing process. “I think we’ve had our heads down working nonstop; hopefully, now that we’re finished, we can make time to celebrate.”

The pair is doing various talks, hikes and signings, including at Decatur Book Festival (time to be determined on Oct. 3 or 4; see accompanying If You Go box).

As for McDonald, who’s written four guidebooks (including “Secret Atlanta: a Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure”), he’s looking forward to a little R & R. “I don’t imagine that I’ve written my last book, but this project was so time consuming, I am ready for a break,” he says.

Or perhaps a hike through a hidden forest?

IF YOU GO

Big Haynes Creek Nature Center. 10 a.m. Sept. 27. “Talk and Walk” with the authors. Free. 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers. 770-860-4190, georgiahorsepark.com.

Chattahoochee Nature Center. 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17. $15 general public; $12.50 members. 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, chattnaturecenter.org

Little Shop of Stories. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1. 133 E Court Square, #A, Decatur. Free but registration required at eventbrite.com.

Blue Heron Nature Preserve. 2 p.m. Nov. 9. Guided hike with the authors. Free. 4055 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946 6394, bhnp.org.

Jeff Dingler is an Atlanta-based author and entertainer. A graduate of Skidmore College with an MFA in creative writing from Hollins University, he’s written for New York Magazine, the Washington Post, the New York Times, Tiny Love, Newsweek, Wired, Salmagundi and Flash Fiction Magazine.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

