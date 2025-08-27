Kelly Osbourne embraced her inner kid hosting ‘Lego Masters Jr.’ in Atlanta

Hosted by Kelly Osbourne, “Lego Masters Jr.” features five teams of two, with children ages 9 to 14. She had been a guest judge on “Lego Masters,” which features adult contestants, and the producers loved her enthusiasm. So with regular host Will Arnett tied up, Osbourne was called in to take his place.

Osbourne, who has 2-year-old son Sidney with her fiance, Slipknot keyboardist Sid Wilson, said she has always loved working with kids. (She was a judge on Lifetime’s “Project Runway: Junior” in 2016.)

“The sense of imagination is limitless when they’re this young,”Osborne told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution between shots in November 2023 at Electric Owl Studios in Decatur soon after the actors strike had ended. “They come up with these uber incredible results. It’s so much fun to come to work with kids who enjoy this so much.”

Each team was joined by a celebrity mentor: Conan O’Brien’s longtime talk show sidekick Andy Richter, former “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks, “The Biggest Loser” host Alison Sweeney, comic actor Ravi Patel (“Animal Control”) and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Porsha Williams.

The series is essentially a truncated version of the regular show, and the winning team takes home $50,000 instead of $100,000.

“Will Arnett got a lot prettier, right?” Osbourne joked to the kids in the first episode. “Think of me as your crazy aunt who lets you stay up late, eat whatever you want and play with Lego bricks all day long!’

“Lego Masters” shot its first season in Los Angeles, shifted to Hiram seasons 2 and 3, then to Electric Owl in Atlanta for season 4. The show moved back to Los Angeles for season 5, which recently aired. Nick Cannon takes over “Lego Masters” hosting duties in 2025 for season 6.

Kelly said her brother Jack is jealous she got hired for the gig instead of him. “I keep having this conversation with him,” she said. “He says, ‘I don’t understand why they picked you!’”

Then again, Jack ended up on Fox’s much more physically rigorous reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Just a few days before the interview with the AJC, Jack’s episode aired on Fox where he had to withdraw from the military-themed competition show because he had an elevated heart rate and set doctors were concerned because of his multiple sclerosis.

“I can’t believe he said yes to doing that show,” she said. “That is nothing I ever would want to do. I was so worried about him. Me and my mom told him, “Please don’t do this!’ He said, ‘Leave me alone! I’m doing it!’”

Osbourne said she’s grateful for Arnett and the producers for bringing her on to “Lego Masters” first as a guest, then a host. “I’ve learned to love this so much,” she said. “A single Lego block is the beginning of the universe. You can make whatever you want with it. That’s what’s so great about the show.”

She has shot other projects in metro Atlanta including acting gigs on VH1’s short-live scripted dramedy “Daytime Divas” and Lifetime’s drama “Drop Dead Diva.”

But hosting “Lego Masters Jr.” was the first time she spent time in Atlanta with her son, who fell in love with the Georgia Aquarium.

“He loves the jellyfish,” Osbourne said. “He can’t get enough. And he likes the shark tank and all the little fish that go around in circles. He sits there and stares at it with awe. Any time I get a spare minute, we take him there.”

If you watch

“Lego Masters Jr.,” 8 p.m. Mondays on Fox and available the next day on Hulu