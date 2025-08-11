Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC

Cannon, now 44, recently shot part of “We Playin’ Spades” at Cinelease’s Three Ring Studio in Covington, where the most recent season of “Wild ‘n Out” was also shot.

He was not the original host of the podcast. Season 1 was led by Atlanta hip-hop legend Waka Flocka Flame and Atlanta comic Desi Banks. He and Bee took over for Season 2.

Wondery, the podcast producer, and Cannon agreed to revamp the show in his image. “It was more about enhancing the visuals and making sure it spoke to the culture,” he said in his trailer in late May at Three Ring Studio. He said Spades is similar to dominoes and Uno in that they give Black friends and family members an excuse to verbally rag each other.

“It has to do with the chemistry with your partner,” Cannon said. “It’s usually played at cookouts and backyard gatherings. If I can be as theatrical as possible, that’s where the fun lies.”

Indeed, he designed the set to look like someone’s backyard. And he said people are watching the show as much as they are listening to it as a traditional podcast.

“Because of YouTube, that digital visual as they’re calling it has picked up in a great way,” he said.

And given how much time Cannon has spent on TV, that aspect doesn’t faze him at all. “It’s all content to me,” he said.

He said the show is not a heavy lift for his many celebrity friends, who often bring a buddy or family member to ensure the Spades game has four people. “They can be in and out in about 90 minutes,” he said. “If you’re tapping with your friends, you don’t want to take up too much of their time.”

Atlanta celebrities who joined Cannon this season include R&B singer Keith Sweat, Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” staples Momma Dee and her son Lil Scrappy.

He also tapped Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, both from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” That episode, released last month, is loose and loud, featuring a twerking contest, Bailey recounting the time she dressed up as 50 Cent and Williams recalling a classic moment in her first season on “Real Housewives” when she mistook the Underground Railroad for an actual railroad.

The actual card game itself is just an excuse to goof around for Cannon, but he’s also naturally competitive. Though he said he normally wins, he was bested by one celebrity friend: “When Kevin Hart came in and he beat me, I was pretty angry! He’s a card player. But it was entertaining!”

He chose Bee, a teacher and stand-up comic he discovered on “Wild ‘n Out,” as his Spades partner because “she’s loud, hilarious and distracting.”

She calls Cannon “my bestie. We’re always having a good time going back and forth. It’s all about laughter. That’s all we do.”

Like Atlanta resident Steve Harvey and Dunwoody High School graduate Ryan Seacrest, Cannon is perpetually wheeling and dealing, perpetually pitching shows, always on the go. He needs fewer than five hours of sleep a night, relying on workouts and meditation to stay fresh.

“Nick is constantly thinking of new ideas,” Bee said. “His brain never turns off.”

“My goal is wake up every day,” Cannon said, “and be creative.”

Cannon’s proudest accomplishment so far has been “Wild ‘n Out,” which has featured hundreds of different comics over the past 20 years, from Katt Williams and Pete Davidson to Randall Park and Matt Rife as well as newer comics like Mojo Brookzz.

“We’re always looking for the next wave of talent,” he said, as they gear up for a 22nd season.

He started “Wild ‘n Out” in 2005 with $125,000 of his own money and still owns the intellectual property. “Paramount has been a great partner in allowing me to have autonomy on my brand,” he said.

The show is successful, he said, because of its crazy energy: “‘Wild ‘n Out’ brings hip-hop and comedy together in a way that we are trying to replicate with ‘Spades.’ This is a child of what we’ve done on ‘Wild ‘n Out.’”

He has shot several seasons of “Wild ‘n Out” in Atlanta for a specific reason: “It’s where the culture is. I could call T.I. I could call 2 Chainz. We sold out State Farm Arena last year.”

He also recently taped another weekly Wondery podcast, “Nick Cannon @ Night,” in his home base of Los Angeles. He brought in a relationship expert and comedic friends to answer questions about love, life and sex. He said while “Spades” has a daytime vibe, “Nick Cannon @ Night” has a more ribald after-hours feel.

“We are reinventing the late-night space,” he said.

Cannon, who has 12 children with six different women, doesn’t shy away from the topic on either podcast, where he frequently jokes about his prolific baby-making.

“In every episode, someone takes a shot at me,” he said. “It’s cool. I’m an open book.”

Cannon wants his shows to live on long after he’s gone. His primary inspiration is producer and talk show host Merv Griffin, creator of enduring game shows like “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” who died in 2007 at age 82.

“I can see one of my sons hosting ‘Wild ‘n Out,’” he said. “‘Wild ‘n Out: AI edition!”

If you listen or watch

“We Playin’ Spades,” with Nick Cannon and Courtney Bee, available on YouTube and Wondery.

“Nick Cannon @ Night,” also on YouTube and Wondery.