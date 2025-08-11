Hoffman said in a recent interview that he’s very eager to see the new script brought to life.

“I’m inspired, excited and terrified,” he said. “They’re doing everything they possibly could do, and it’s really amazing to watch it all come together. Now we just have to see if this script actually works. That’s just the last fear of the playwright. It’s out of your hands, and it’s going to happen the way it’s going to happen. But I’m very, very excited.”

He hopes the script has a universal appeal, telling a story of a family coping with the father being in intensive care at a rather quirky facility. The experience draws up old memories and feelings for the characters. The cast includes Hannah Brumley, Louis Kyper, Karine Dieuvil and Jeff Hathcoat, and it’s directed by Essential Theatre founder Peter Hardy.

“The longer that [you] live and the closer that you get to people, people let their guard down, and you let your own guard down,” the writer said. “You just find these stories of such heavy stuff to be everywhere. That’s what gave me the courage to put this out there, knowing the reactions might be mixed. But I just have this intuition that there’s a lot of people that will connect with some aspect of it.”

The festival will also feature one-time-only productions of “Day” by Emma Yarbrough, “I’m Not Supposed to Talk About This” by Lee Nowell, “How to Make a Home” by Amina S. McIntyre and more.

One of the plays to be featured on Thursday is “Someone Else’s Child,” a one-woman show written and performed by Kate Crabtree. Its path to an Essential production began at the Atlanta Fringe Festival, where it won the Audience Choice and Homegrown Awards. The winner of the Homegrown Award was honored with a one-time production with Essential.

“Someone Else’s Child” is the story of a loner who looks to get closer to her family by serving as her sister’s surrogate. Crabtree said the creative process for the play was also lonesome.

“It definitely felt very stressful in a way I didn’t expect,” she said. “Honestly, it was a bit of a lonely process to make it, and I think it’s interesting because the show definitely grapples with a lot of feelings of loneliness. My real life and those feelings were kind of bleeding into the story as I wrote it. Then the whole process of rehearsing it — just being alone by myself, repeating the same hour of dialogue to the wall — it was very isolating in a way that I didn’t expect. It definitely brought up some new challenges and new feelings.”

Bringing “Someone Else’s Child” to Hometown audiences at Fringe and now to audiences at Essential has made the process worthwhile for Crabtree.

“It’s been great getting to share this with people who’ve been there for me every step of the way,” she said. “This isn’t a lonely thing; this is what theater is about. It’s about sharing and having the opportunity to experience this moment with all these people in the room. It’s not about the actor or the writer. It’s about all of us together coming into a space to experience the story.”

THEATER PREVIEW

Essential Theatre Play Festival

Through Aug. 31 at 7 Stages Theatre. Ticket prices depend on performance. 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. essentialtheatre.com.

