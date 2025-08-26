Michael S. Wilensky, of the Atlanta-based Wilensky Law Firm, is representing Ebony Jai, the mother of Hood’s 6-year-old daughter.

The firm announced the news via social media Friday, a few days after an autopsy report ruled T-Hood’s death a homicide. The report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the Gwinnett County medical examiner, revealed the 33-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen, buttocks and thigh.

“There are still more facts to uncover, but what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin’s daughter — whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both," Wilensky said in the statement on social media, sharing that his firm will allow the Gwinnett County police to “continue doing their job.”

Kirk Frost didn’t respond to the AJC’s request, via text, for a statement or information on his son having an attorney.

Police said a domestic disturbance, resulting in a female victim sustaining injuries, occurred at the residence before the shooting.

When reached Monday, Gwinnett County police said the case remains an ongoing investigation.

Via text, Wilensky told the AJC he was hired roughly a week ago.

“There was a ton of misinformation being shared on social media and by a news source,” Wilensky wrote. “(Ebony Jai) hired my firm to help explain the legal process, navigate through it and also to make sure that actual facts are being shared by the public.”

Hood’s funeral was held Saturday at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest. Tri-Cities Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Credit: Yulanda Bandy Credit: Yulanda Bandy

Yulanda Bandy, Hood’s mother, previously told the AJC her son was “our celebrity.”

“He loved his little girl, so we gotta make sure she’s taken care of. … He was a wonderful person,” Bandy, of Lithonia, said. “He loved everybody. He loved gatherings.”

T-Hood gained attention in Atlanta for his 2020 song “Perculator” and 2022 song “Ready 2 Go.” He also collaborated with B.o.B. on the 2023 song “Big Booty.” T-Hood’s last project, “Grave Diggerz,” dropped in October.

His family has posted a GoFundMe for support.