Atlanta rapper T-Hood’s family has hired an attorney after he was shot to death earlier this month.
On Aug. 8, Tevin Hood was shot at a home near Snellville, according to police. He was later taken to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Earlier this month, police revealed they are investigating the shooting as a possible case of self-defense.
An incident report lists Ky Frost, the 24-year-old son of “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, as the shooter. Kirk Frost’s daughter, Kelsie, was dating Hood at the time of his death. On Instagram, she posted a tribute to Hood, saying, “I can’t wait to hold you again.”
Michael S. Wilensky, of the Atlanta-based Wilensky Law Firm, is representing Ebony Jai, the mother of Hood’s 6-year-old daughter.
The firm announced the news via social media Friday, a few days after an autopsy report ruled T-Hood’s death a homicide. The report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the Gwinnett County medical examiner, revealed the 33-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen, buttocks and thigh.
“There are still more facts to uncover, but what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin’s daughter — whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both," Wilensky said in the statement on social media, sharing that his firm will allow the Gwinnett County police to “continue doing their job.”
Kirk Frost didn’t respond to the AJC’s request, via text, for a statement or information on his son having an attorney.
Police said a domestic disturbance, resulting in a female victim sustaining injuries, occurred at the residence before the shooting.
When reached Monday, Gwinnett County police said the case remains an ongoing investigation.
Via text, Wilensky told the AJC he was hired roughly a week ago.
“There was a ton of misinformation being shared on social media and by a news source,” Wilensky wrote. “(Ebony Jai) hired my firm to help explain the legal process, navigate through it and also to make sure that actual facts are being shared by the public.”
Hood’s funeral was held Saturday at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest. Tri-Cities Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Credit: Yulanda Bandy
Credit: Yulanda Bandy
Yulanda Bandy, Hood’s mother, previously told the AJC her son was “our celebrity.”
“He loved his little girl, so we gotta make sure she’s taken care of. … He was a wonderful person,” Bandy, of Lithonia, said. “He loved everybody. He loved gatherings.”
T-Hood gained attention in Atlanta for his 2020 song “Perculator” and 2022 song “Ready 2 Go.” He also collaborated with B.o.B. on the 2023 song “Big Booty.” T-Hood’s last project, “Grave Diggerz,” dropped in October.
His family has posted a GoFundMe for support.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Officers canvass NW Atlanta complex looking for answers in 2018 killing
Officers and Deonta Wallace’s family returned to the scene of his 2018 killing in northwest Atlanta, hoping new tips will help solve the unsolved homicide.
Metro Boomin’s ‘A Futuristic Summa’ is an essential love letter to Atlanta
The double-disc mixtape features Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Young Dro and Future.
Details emerge after mother’s arrest in shooting death of Atlanta 2-year-old
In April, parents told police the boy died when the gun fell out of a bag and fired. Evidence disputes that account, authorities say.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero
Trump has launched takeovers of blue cities. Is Atlanta next?
Black mayors in Democrat-led cities are at the top of the presidents list for federal intervention. But, so far, Atlanta has escaped his wrath.
Lawsuits backed by Chris Carr signal his political priorities
Over his nine years in office, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has frequently challenged Democratic presidents and defended Republicans.
‘Never had the evidence’: Georgia man acquitted of murder in twisty cold case
It took jurors just two hours to acquit Christopher Wolfenbarger of the lone murder count he still faced by the time the case was handed to them.