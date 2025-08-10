Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Rapper T-Hood reportedly shot, killed at a Gwinnett home

33-year-old Tevin Hood gained notoriety for his songs ‘Perculator’ and ‘Ready 2 Go.’
Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday night at home near Snellville. (Henri Hollins/AJC 2022).

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday night at home near Snellville. (Henri Hollins/AJC 2022).
By
15 minutes ago

An Atlanta rapper reportedly has died after being shot at a home in Gwinnett County over the weekend, authorities said.

Gwinnett police were called at about 7 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 3900 block of Lee Road. The caller reported that someone was struck by gunfire during a dispute at the home, located near Snellville.

ExploreRapper GloRilla faces drug charges after break-in at Forsyth County home

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot. After providing aid to the victim, he was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries, police said.

While his identity was not released by police, family members told Channel 2 Action News that the man was 33-year-old Tevin Hood, also known as the rapper T-Hood.

T-Hood gained notoriety in Atlanta for his songs “Perculator,” and “Ready 2 Go.”

After the gunfire, police said a person was detained at the scene and was being interviewed by detectives.

“The case is being investigated as a homicide,” police said. “There is no active threat to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta-based megaproducer Metro Boomin released his mixtape "A Futuristic Summa" on Friday. The DJ Spinz-hosted project, featuring the cover art pictured here, has 24 tracks. (Courtesy of Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records)

Credit: Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records

HEAT CHECK

Metro Boomin’s ‘A Futuristic Summa’ is an essential love letter to Atlanta

The double-disc mixtape features Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Young Dro and Future.

Arrest made in Sweet Auburn shooting that left 1 dead, 10 injured

Atlanta police arrested a 19-year-old in the Sweet Auburn shooting that killed Santos Wyatt and injured 10 others along Edgewood Avenue in late July.

Man killed in Buckhead apartment after dispute with cousin, police say

Police found a man inside a Buckhead apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.

The Latest

Law enforcement officers ride in a vehicle down Houston Mill Road after an active shooter was reported in the area of Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, August 8, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

As details in CDC shooting emerge, questions about suspect persist

1h ago
OPINION

Gridlock Guy: Student safety is everyone’s group project

Neighbors of CDC shooting suspect recall erratic behavior, no signs of violence

Featured

Six soldiers were honored, each receiving Meritorious Service Medals, Thursday for heroic actions responding to the shooting at Fort Stewart. “One of the things I can say unequivocally is that the fast action of these soldiers — under stress and under trauma and under fire — absolutely saved lives from being lost,” U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told reporters as the six soldiers stood near him Thursday. “They are everything that is good about this nation.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Six soldiers honored for heroism amid shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart

Six soldiers were honored with a Meritorious Service Medal Thursday for their heroic actions responding to the shooting at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Georgia seeks to dismiss Confederate group’s Stone Mountain lawsuits

A Confederate group has filed a series of lawsuits challenging changes at Stone Mountain. The Georgia attorney general's office has moved to dismiss all of them.

Man accused of shooting 2 MARTA police officers arrested in Alabama

Two MARTA police officers were shot while confronting a man who was urinating near a platform at a downtown Atlanta station late Thursday, officials said.