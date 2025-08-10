An Atlanta rapper reportedly has died after being shot at a home in Gwinnett County over the weekend, authorities said.
Gwinnett police were called at about 7 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 3900 block of Lee Road. The caller reported that someone was struck by gunfire during a dispute at the home, located near Snellville.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot. After providing aid to the victim, he was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries, police said.
While his identity was not released by police, family members told Channel 2 Action News that the man was 33-year-old Tevin Hood, also known as the rapper T-Hood.
T-Hood gained notoriety in Atlanta for his songs “Perculator,” and “Ready 2 Go.”
After the gunfire, police said a person was detained at the scene and was being interviewed by detectives.
“The case is being investigated as a homicide,” police said. “There is no active threat to the public.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
