An Atlanta rapper reportedly has died after being shot at a home in Gwinnett County over the weekend, authorities said.

Gwinnett police were called at about 7 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 3900 block of Lee Road. The caller reported that someone was struck by gunfire during a dispute at the home, located near Snellville.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot. After providing aid to the victim, he was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries, police said.