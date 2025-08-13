“The shooter remained on scene at the time of the incident, and both the shooter and witnesses continue to cooperate with investigators,” police said. “Preliminary information indicates that a domestic disturbance occurred at the residence, resulting in a female victim sustaining physical injuries.”

Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Juan Madiedo said Frost arrived at the home after the domestic disturbance occurred and “removed himself from the residence.” The shooting, which is still being investigated, happened at some point after that, Madiedo said.

Madiedo said police aren’t looking for other suspects at this time. Police didn’t release additional details about the shooting.

Yulanda Bandy, Hood’s mother, said her family is demanding answers and justice for his death. On Wednesday, she told the AJC she “just wants the truth.” She said her son was dating Kirk Frost’s daughter, Kelsie, at the time of his death. On Instagram, Kelsie posted a tribute to Hood, saying “I can’t wait to hold you again.”

Hood was the oldest, and the only son, of Bandy’s four children. He has a 6-year-old daughter, Shiloh.

“He loved his little girl, so we gotta make sure she’s taken care of. … He was a wonderful person,” Bandy, of Lithonia, said. “He loved everybody. He loved gatherings. … He was our celebrity.”

Frost, 24, is the oldest son of Rasheeda and Kirk Frost (Kirk Frost also has older children from a previous relationship). The pair have appeared as main cast members on “Love & HipHop: Atlanta” since the show’s debut on VH1 in 2012. When reached via text, Kirk Frost didn’t offer a comment regarding his son’s alleged involvement in the incident.

Instead, he sent a screenshot of the police department’s update about the case being investigated as a possible self-defense shooting, a link to a news story about the same police update and a screen recording of an Instagram video featuring a user sharing their opinions on the case.

Rasheeda Frost, a longtime Atlanta rapper, is slated to perform at One MusicFest in Piedmont Park in October.

T-Hood gained attention in Atlanta for his 2020 song “Perculator,” and “Ready 2 Go,” released in 2022. He also collaborated with B.o.B. on the 2023 song “Big Booty.” T-Hood’s last project, “Grave Diggerz,” dropped in October.

His family is making arrangements for a public funeral next weekend. In the meantime, they’ve posted a GoFundMe for support.

“I just wish I had more time with my baby boy,” Bandy said. “We’re gonna keep fighting for justice.”

Staff writer David Aaro contributed to this article